South Korea books 80 Tesla owners for illegally unlocking FSD feature, seizes 21 devices

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, published on October 27, the suspects allegedly purchased activation devices from overseas, including China and Europe, or manufactured them themselves. These devices were reportedly connected to Tesla vehicles to enable FSD without official authorisation.

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One of the suspects allegedly bought an unauthorised activation device from Europe and connected it to a Tesla vehicle. Another suspect, who worked in the information technology sector, reportedly developed a device using information about Tesla’s electronic control systems and source code available online.

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Investigators also found that some suspects allegedly shared information through online communities about how to activate FSD without approval and avoid leaving traces of the modification in their vehicles. Authorities examined online posts and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Why Tesla FSD is restricted in South Korea

Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) feature is permitted only in certain US-manufactured vehicles in South Korea, including the Model S, Model X and Cybertruck. These vehicles benefit from an exemption linked to the US-South Korea free trade agreement. China-manufactured models, including the Model Y, cannot officially use the feature because they have not met the applicable domestic safety requirements, according to the reports.

FSD is a driver-assistance system that can perform certain driving tasks under supervision. Despite its name, it does not make the vehicle fully autonomous, and drivers are still required to remain attentive and ready to take control.

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Police warned that activating the technology through unauthorised methods could prevent vehicles from correctly recognising driving conditions or cause them to behave differently from the driver's intentions. Such modifications may also bypass the manufacturer's official software update and certification procedures.

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What penalty do Tesla owners face?

Under South Korea’s Motor Vehicle Management Act, unauthorised changes to vehicle software that could affect safe operation are prohibited. Those found guilty of violating the law can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won (approximately $15,000).

The investigation followed a referral from South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, which had flagged attempts to activate restricted FSD functions. Authorities have been working with relevant agencies to examine the technical aspects of the alleged modifications.