South Korea’s 6-hour crisis while you slept: Martial law, rebellion, and then a presidential u-turn

South Korea plunged into political disarray Tuesday night as President Yoon Suk Yeol made a shocking live TV announcement declaring martial law—a move he reversed mere hours later after a firestorm of opposition.

The declaration, citing threats from “pro-North Korean anti-state forces,” marked a startling escalation in Yoon's struggle against a parliament dominated by his opponents. The president justified the move as necessary to protect the country from supposed domestic insurrection but offered no concrete evidence of such threats.

Within hours, the military issued sweeping directives, banning protests, curbing parliamentary activities, and placing media under government control. Army Chief General Park An-su was appointed to lead a martial law command. Armed soldiers, some clad in riot gear, descended on the National Assembly, facing off with staff armed with fire extinguishers.

While the decree went into effect at 11 p.m., it quickly unraveled. Lawmakers from both opposition parties and Yoon’s own conservative faction condemned the move as unconstitutional. By early morning, 190 out of 300 Assembly members defied military barricades to convene an emergency session and unanimously voted to annul the decree.

“The people will block the president’s anti-constitutional step,” opposition leader Kim Dong Yeon declared, urging military personnel to align with the public. Yoon, facing mounting pressure, announced at 4:30 a.m. that martial law would be lifted.

The dramatic night exposed deep political fractures. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, a longtime rival of Yoon, blasted the declaration as “illegal and unconstitutional,” while some conservatives accused Yoon of using the decree to divert attention from corruption scandals involving him and his wife. The accusations have battered Yoon’s approval ratings, already languishing near historic lows.

The international community also expressed concern. Foreign embassies issued advisories, and officials from the U.S. and Europe called for adherence to democratic principles.

For many South Koreans, the episode evoked painful memories of past military regimes. While martial law undercuts the vibrant democracy built over decades, Tuesday’s events underscored the resilience of South Korea’s institutions in resisting authoritarian overreach.