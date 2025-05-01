South Korea’s acting president Han Duck-soo resigns, expected to launch presidential bid

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo announced his resignation on Thursday, signalling his intent to enter the race for the country’s highest office ahead of the June 3 presidential election. The move sets the stage for a conservative challenge to liberal front-runner Lee Jae-myung, amid growing political uncertainty following the ouster of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Han said. “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”

Han, 75, is expected to officially launch his campaign on Friday, with South Korean media positioning him as a likely conservative standard-bearer in an election reshaped by Yoon’s controversial December 3 martial law declaration, which led to his removal.

With Han’s exit, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok takes over as acting president until a new leader is elected.

Han brings to the table four decades of public service and a reputation as a seasoned economic policymaker. A Harvard-trained economist, he has held key posts including trade minister, finance minister, ambassador to the U.S., and twice served as prime minister—first under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun (2007–08), and later under Yoon.

His entry comes at a time when the ruling People Power Party is still reeling from Yoon’s downfall. Observers expect Han to align with the party in a bid to unify conservative forces. His supporters argue that his vast administrative experience, particularly in handling economic affairs, makes him well-suited to manage ongoing trade tensions, including challenges posed by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

However, critics question Han’s political viability. He has never held an elected office, lacks a strong political base, and some view him as too old or too mild to lead a polarised nation.

