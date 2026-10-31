Who qualifies: Eligibility breakdown

The philanthropic push prioritises underserved populations, low-to-middle-income ZIP codes, and specific vulnerable cohorts. Eligible families in the first wave should begin receiving official notifications by early next week.

Robert and I are thrilled that our gift of over 2 million shares of SpaceX stock will be distributed to children’s Trump accounts in December! Our initial gift (shares transferring to escrow as we speak) will go to 11 to 17-year-olds who live in zip codes with median family income (MFI) of $57,000 or less, and to those who live in zip codes with too few residents for an MFI to be reported in the census. These families should receive a notice by Monday. In a few weeks, an additional gift will be finalized for eligible 11 to 17-year-old children in military families serving overseas, children in foster care, and more children whose MFI is $90,000 or less living in counties near our home in the great state of Texas. Thank you to the incredible team @SpaceX, @Treasury, @IRS, @DellFdn, @GreaterHorizons, @InvestAmerica24, and the legal firms of Morgan Lewis and Gibson Dunn for working over the past few months to make this happen. We are deeply grateful for the groundbreaking work that Brad Gerstner @altcap and @MichaelDell have done for the long-term financial security for millions of kids. God Bless America! — Gwynne Shotwell (@Gwynne_Shotwell) October 30, 2026

Phase 1 Target Group: Children aged 11 to 17 living in ZIP codes with a Median Family Income (MFI) of $57,000 or less, as well as those residing in rural or sparsely populated ZIP codes where census data lacks sufficient population to report an MFI.

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Phase 2 Expansion: A follow-up distribution round slated for the coming weeks will cover:

Children of military families serving overseas.

Children in the foster care system.

Children aged 11 to 17 in qualifying Texas counties with an MFI of $90,000 or less (focusing on regions surrounding SpaceX facilities).

Musk expands initiative with nationwide pledge

Building on Shotwell's targeted rollout, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced an ambitious expansion of the programme. In July, Shotwell and her husband Robert had first announced their targeted pledge of over 2 million SpaceX shares (valued at $270-300 million) to seed Trump Accounts for eligible children ages 11 to 17.

In a October 19 post on X (formally twitter), Musk pledged to donate one SpaceX share to every child in America.

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Scale & Valuation: With approximately 72 million children under the age of 18 in the US, Musk's promised contribution is estimated to be worth $10.5 billion to $10.7 billion based on recent valuations.

Implementation & Timeline: President Donald Trump publicly thanked Musk for the commitment, confirming that the shares are slated to be distributed through the Trump Accounts framework starting next year.

Long-term goal: Musk signaled that this massive equity donation is intended as "the first of many" contributions toward securing universal early investment capital for American youth.

How Trump Accounts work

Designed to jumpstart early capital accumulation, these tax-advantaged accounts operate similarly to specialised custodial IRAs:

Assets placed inside the accounts grow tax-deferred throughout the minor's upbringing. Upon turning 18, control of the account transitions entirely to the young adult, converting into a standard Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to support higher education, a home purchase, or retirement security.

Executing a private equity donation of this scale into minor custodial accounts required months of regulatory, tax, and administrative coordination. Shotwell publicly thanked several key institutions and legal teams that facilitated the escrow infrastructure.

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Responding to the initiative, tech entrepreneur Michael Dell lauded the donations as an "extraordinary generosity" toward bridging wealth gaps and establishing baseline financial security for millions of American children. Musk also acknowledged the move saying 'cool' and responding with a heart emoji.