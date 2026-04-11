Strategic backfire: Iran’s own mines turn into barrier in Hormuz reopening

Efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz have hit an unexpected and dangerous snag: Iran cannot locate all the naval mines it deployed during the recent conflict, significantly delaying the safe resumption of global shipping.

According to multiple reports citing US officials, Tehran “lost track” of several mines laid hurriedly across the narrow waterway — one of the world’s most critical transit routes, handling roughly 20% of global oil flows.

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‘Haphazard’ deployment now a strategic liability

The problem traces back to the early days of the conflict, when Iran used small boats and decentralized units to scatter mines across the strait. The operation, carried out without precise mapping or central coordination, has now backfired.

Mines were deployed without systematic tracking

Some devices drifted from original positions

Iran lacks rapid mine-clearing capability

This has turned the waterway into what officials describe as a “navigational nightmare,” making large-scale commercial transit nearly impossible.

Reopening stalled despite ceasefire pressure

The inability to locate and remove the mines has become a key reason why Iran has not fully complied with international pressure — particularly from United States — to reopen the strait.

Even after a fragile ceasefire, shipping activity remains far below normal levels, with only limited, tightly controlled passages allowed. In some cases, Iran has permitted transit through narrow corridors or for vessels willing to meet specific conditions.

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Iran’s own officials have hinted at “technical limitations” delaying reopening — widely interpreted as a reference to the mine problem.

Global energy & trade disruption deepens

The continued disruption is rippling across global markets:

Oil shipments remain severely restricted

Hundreds of vessels are stranded or rerouted

Energy prices have seen sharp volatility

Industry leaders warn that even if the strait reopens soon, clearing the backlog could take weeks, while full normalisation may take months.

The mine crisis is also complicating ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US, where reopening the strait safely has become a central demand.

What was initially a tactical move to choke global supply lines has now evolved into a strategic constraint for Iran itself — highlighting how asymmetric warfare tools like naval mines can create long-term risks even for those deploying them.