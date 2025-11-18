Strategic deal: Ukraine signs letter of intent to buy 100 Rafale fighter jets from France

In a significant move, Ukraine is set to acquire 100 Rafale fighter jets from France over the next decade. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a historic letter of intent on Monday, formalising the deal. The agreement is a key step in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Advertisement

The deal, which also includes French radars, air-defense systems, and drones, marks a crucial moment in the ongoing war with Russia and aims to enhance Ukraine's combat aviation and air-defense capabilities.

At a joint press conference following the signing, Zelensky described the agreement as a "strategic deal" that would significantly boost Ukraine's defense posture. "Firstly, Ukraine will be able to receive 100 Rafale fighter jets (and) very strong French radars — eight air-defense systems SAMP/T, each with six launching systems," he stated. "This is a strategic agreement that will work for 10 years, starting next year."

In addition to the Rafales, the deal also includes the advanced SAMP/T ground-to-air missile defense system, drones, and drone interceptors. These will complement Ukraine's existing defense systems and are expected to be delivered in stages over the next three years. The SAMP/T system has already shown its effectiveness, with French defense officials noting that it is proving more successful than U.S.-made Patriot batteries against Russian missiles.

Advertisement

Zelensky has been working to shore up Ukraine's defenses as the country faces continuous Russian bombardment of its energy infrastructure and other critical targets. He also participated in a visit to an air base near Paris and a meeting at the headquarters of the multinational "coalition of the willing," a force being prepared by France and Britain to help enforce a future ceasefire in Ukraine.

This deal with France adds to Ukraine's growing inventory of advanced Western-made fighter jets, including the U.S. F-16s and French Mirages, and follows a similar agreement signed last month with Sweden for up to 150 Gripen fighter jets.

Zelensky noted that the agreement could lead to future co-production of Rafale jets in Ukraine, further solidifying the nation’s defense industry. "This is a historic deal," Zelensky said.

