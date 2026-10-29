Super El Niño death map: 8,57,000 heat-related deaths projected worldwide. Where India stands?

The estimates underscore the potentially severe consequences of prolonged heat exposure, particularly in countries where large populations face high temperatures and have limited protection against extreme weather.

The tracker estimates that approximately 484,500 additional heat-related deaths have already been attributed to the Super El Niño 2026 event, while more than 373,000 could occur between October 2026 and March 2027. These figures are estimates of deaths above a historical baseline, not a count of confirmed fatalities directly attributed to El Niño.

India could see more than 55,000 additional deaths

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India is projected to record around 55,000 additional heat-related deaths between October 2026 and March 2027, placing it just behind Nigeria, where approximately 56,000 additional deaths are projected. Indonesia could see around 29,000 deaths, while Brazil is forecast to record approximately 19,000.

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The timing of the projected impact on India is particularly concerning. According to the tracker, a significant share of the country's projected heat-related deaths during the six-month period could occur in March, when temperatures begin rising ahead of the summer season.

The projections highlight the risks associated with prolonged exposure to elevated temperatures, particularly for outdoor workers, older people and those with limited access to cooling facilities and healthcare. However, the figures are model-based estimates and should not be interpreted as a definitive prediction of the number of people who will die.

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Which countries face the highest risk?

The Climate Impact Lab's tracker identifies several countries across Africa, Asia and South America as potential hotspots for additional heat-related mortality.

Figures are rounded estimates for October 2026 to March 2027. Sudan is also identified as a major hotspot, although its estimate is not included in the comparison above.

The concentration of projected deaths in developing countries reflects the importance of local temperatures, population exposure, vulnerability and the capacity to adapt to extreme heat. The tracker is designed to identify specific regions where preventive measures could have the greatest impact.

What is a Super El Niño, and why is it dangerous?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon associated with unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It changes atmospheric circulation and influences temperature and rainfall patterns across the world.

A particularly strong event, commonly described as a Super El Niño 2026, can intensify these effects. Depending on the region, the consequences may include prolonged heat, drought, heavy rainfall, flooding and an elevated risk of wildfires.

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The current event has raised concerns among climate researchers because of the potential combination of unusually warm conditions and shifting rainfall patterns. International climate agencies and US forecasters have also highlighted the possibility of a particularly strong event.

The impact will not be uniform across the globe. Some regions may experience extreme heat and water shortages, while others could face heavier rainfall and flooding. El Niño also does not act in isolation: its effects interact with local geography, existing climate conditions and long-term global warming.

How the potential death toll is estimated

The El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker was developed by the Climate Impact Lab, a research initiative involving scientists and economists studying the human consequences of climate change.

The tool provides monthly estimates of additional heat-related deaths across approximately 3,700 subnational regions worldwide, including states and provinces. It combines observed temperature data for the months that have already elapsed with seasonal forecasts for the months ahead. Its projections will be updated as new temperature observations and forecasts become available.

Researchers use established relationships between daily temperatures and all-cause mortality, accounting for differences in local climate, vulnerability and adaptive capacity. They then estimate how mortality changes under the temperatures associated with the current El Niño event compared with historical conditions.

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Importantly, the projected figures are not a tally of people who have died from officially diagnosed heatstroke. The modelling estimates the broader mortality impact associated with elevated temperatures, including deaths that may not be immediately recognised as heat-related.

The projected total has also increased substantially from an earlier estimate. A September report projected 451,000 additional deaths through February 2027. The updated figure reflects the inclusion of March in the forecast period and the incorporation of observed data for August and September, which were warmer than anticipated.

Can the projected deaths be prevented?

Researchers say targeted interventions could reduce the human toll of extreme heat. These include early-warning systems, cooling centres, access to drinking water, public-health outreach and stronger protections for people working outdoors.

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Expanding healthcare capacity and identifying vulnerable communities before temperatures peak could also help authorities prepare for periods of extreme heat.

For India, the projections underline the importance of heat-action plans, public warnings, access to cooling facilities and measures to protect outdoor workers as temperatures rise towards the summer months.