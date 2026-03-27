Talks 'going very well': Trump pauses Iran strikes for 10 days till April 6

US President Donald Trump has announced a 10-day halt to planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, saying the pause comes at Tehran’s request and could create space for negotiations even as hostilities continue.

“As per Iranian Government request I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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The decision marks the latest shift in Washington’s approach, following weeks of escalating military action targeting Iran’s oil and energy assets.

Talks underway, Trump pushes back on reports

Trump indicated that discussions between the two sides are already in motion and progressing.

“Talks are ongoing and they are going very well,” he said, dismissing what he described as “erroneous statements” in media coverage of the conflict.

While he did not outline the format or participants of the talks, the reference to an Iranian request suggests some level of communication, either direct or through intermediaries.

Pause seen as window for backchannel diplomacy

The temporary halt comes after sustained US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, aimed at weakening Tehran’s economic and military capabilities.

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Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks across the region, targeting US positions and allied assets, raising concerns of a wider regional escalation.

Against this backdrop, the 10-day pause is being viewed as a potential opening for backchannel diplomacy. It remains unclear whether it could lead to a broader ceasefire or is limited to short-term de-escalation.

From ultimatum to delay

The announcement follows a rapid shift in US messaging.

Earlier, Trump had warned Iran that Washington would strike its power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened within 48 hours, threatening to “hit and obliterate” key facilities.

However, he later delayed those strikes by five days, citing “productive” discussions. The latest 10-day pause extends that window further, suggesting continued diplomatic engagement.

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Uncertain path ahead

Despite the pause, there is no clarity on whether the halt will be extended or what conditions might shape the next phase of the conflict.