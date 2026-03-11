Thai cargo ship attacked near Strait of Hormuz, 23 crew members aboard, three still missing

A Thai-flagged cargo ship - Mayuree Naree - was attacked while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, BBC reported, citing Thailand's navy. The Royal Thai Navy reported that 23 crew members, all Thai nationals, were aboard the vessel when an unknown projectile struck it.

Oman's navy has rescued 20 of the crew members, while the operations were underway to rescue three others.

The Thai navy received an initial report of the attack around 11:00 AM, although the time zone was not specified. The ship had departed from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates several hours before the incident.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report about the incident, stating that the vessel, located 11 nautical miles north of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, had been hit by a projectile, which caused a fire onboard. The ship requested immediate assistance as the crew evacuated the vessel.

UKMTO further reported that this is one of several recent attacks in the region, with 13 vessels targeted since the start of the conflict in the Middle East. This marks a significant escalation in maritime security concerns in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman, with 17 incidents reported in the area.

Two more ships -- Japan-flagged One Majesty and Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth -- were targeted near Hormuz on Wednesday. Both suffered partial damage. Reuters said One Majesty sustained minor damage from an unknown projectile about 25 nautical miles north-west of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. Star Gwyneth was also reported hit by an unknown projectile, with damage to the hull.

Iran has effectively closed Hormuz, warning that any ships attempting to pass through the vital shipping route would be targeted.

