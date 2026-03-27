‘Thank You India...’: Iran hails nations during 83rd wave of missile strike on Israel

Iran launched another barrage of missiles toward Israel on March 27, with some of the projectiles carrying messages thanking countries that Tehran said had shown solidarity during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Images shared on X (formally twitter) by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai showed messages written on missiles expressing gratitude to several nations, including India.

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“Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel,” the consulate said in its post.

Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the U.S. and #Israel.#Iran#US#War pic.twitter.com/5QjqIBFiXj — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 27, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the latest attacks formed part of the 83rd wave of strikes, carried out today. According to Iranian statements, the operation involved long- and medium-range missiles as well as drones targeting locations in Israel and military facilities across the Gulf region, including sites used by US forces.

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Iranian agencies reported that a maintenance facility for the US Patriot air defence system in Bahrain was among the targets hit during the strikes.

The fresh barrage comes amid escalating tensions after months of exchanges between Tehran and Israel. Ballistic missiles have repeatedly been launched toward Israeli territory as part of Iran’s retaliatory campaign during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Despite the escalation, Iran signaled a softer stance toward certain countries. Tehran said on Thursday that vessels from “friendly nations,” including India, were being allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

The conflict has also sparked expressions of support for Iran in parts of India. In Jammu and Kashmir, members of the Shia community organised donation drives to assist Iranians affected by the crisis.

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In the Chanderkot area of Ramban district, hundreds gathered at a local imambara to contribute cash, household items, gold and silver ornaments. Children reportedly emptied their piggy banks, while some residents donated livestock, including sheep.

Similar gestures were reported in Budgam, where residents donated jewellery and cash to express solidarity with people affected by the ongoing Gulf conflict.

Meanwhile, the widening regional tensions were underscored by an attack in Kuwait. Authorities said the country’s main commercial hub, Shuwaikh Port, was struck by drones early Friday.

The Kuwait port authority said the facility was targeted at dawn by “enemy drones,” causing material damage but no casualties.

The developments came as Iran’s foreign minister reiterated that Tehran has the “legal right” to prevent vessels linked to its enemies or their allies from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Diplomatic signals from Washington also added to the uncertainty. US President Donald Trump said earlier Thursday that the United States would pause attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure for 10 days, claiming the move followed a request from Tehran and that talks were “going very well.”

However, Iran rejected Trump’s claim that it had requested a temporary halt to strikes. Tehran has also not yet issued a final response to a reported 15-point peace proposal aimed at ending the war, according to a report citing mediators involved in the talks.