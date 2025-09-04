‘The longer you live, the younger you become’: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping discuss ‘immortality’

Amid the tight schedule of the military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, found a moment to discuss “immortality” and the advances made in the field of healthcare. The conversation was caught on livestream and has been broadcast to various media. The coverage event was viewed 1.9 billion times online and more than 400 million on TV, said China’s radio and TV administration.

As Putin and Xi walked towards the Tiananmen rostrum to view the parade with Kim, Putin’s translator was heard saying, "Biotechnology is continuously developing."

"Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality,” he was heard saying. Xi, who was off camera, responded in Chinese, "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old."

Kim, who was with the leaders, could be seen smiling and looking in the direction of Putin and Xi.

Putin also later confirmed that they had the discussion on Wednesday. When asked about the leaked conversation, Putin said, "I think when we went to the parade, the chairman talked about it…Modern means of health improvement, medical means, even surgical ones related to organ replacement, they allow humanity to hope that active life will continue differently than it does today.”

Xi spoke at a military parade in Tiananmen Square, addressing a crowd of over 50,000 spectators. He said the world faced a choice between peace and war while inspecting troops and advanced military equipment, including hypersonic missiles and naval drones.

Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend a summit organised by Beijing, which brought together more than 20 leaders from non-Western countries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the summit, Putin and Xi signed over 20 agreements covering areas such as energy and artificial intelligence. They also agreed to build a major new gas pipeline, although details on financing and gas pricing were not disclosed.