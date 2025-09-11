'They shot him in the neck, liberals were laughing': Eyewitness recalls Charlie Kirk's shooting in Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point USA and a close ally of Donald Trump, died after being shot in the neck during a campus event in Utah Valley University. A woman, claiming she was present at the university, shared a TikTok video describing the incident, which later went viral on X.

Advertisement

In the video, she said, “I just witnessed Charlie Kirk get assassinated. It was the most awful thing I have ever seen in my life. They shot him in the neck and the blood went everywhere.” She further alleged, “The worst part was the liberals who were there cheering.”

She questioned how people could celebrate someone’s death, adding that those who did so were “disgusting.”

This young girl witnessed the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She also witnessed liberals cheering.



Anyone who cheered can go straight to hell . pic.twitter.com/lglTG1lFDX — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) September 11, 2025

Social media users reacted strongly to her account. One wrote, “I love you. As a professor at UCLA, I can tell you that our campus desperately needs more hearts like yours. Charlie has passed the baton to you and to millions of others. Be courageous, hold fast, keep your eyes on what is eternal, and know deep in your spirit that God will move mightily through you, just as He did through our beloved, fallen hero Charlie.”

Advertisement

Another person commented, “This is disgusting.” A third added, “Lucy, you don’t know me, but I am SO sorry you had to witness that today. My heart breaks for you. If you ever need to talk to someone, please feel free to reach out to me. I worry about all of you young kids who witnessed this. I am praying for you.”

A fourth remarked, “I will pray for you and all who witnessed evil today. God loves you and will be with you.”

Kirk had been speaking at Utah Valley University when he was shot and rushed to hospital, but he died shortly after. Initially, campus officials arrested a suspect who was later released. A manhunt for the shooter is now underway.