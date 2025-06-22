Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned of "everlasting consequences" after the United States bombed three of Iran's nuclear sites in a coordinated strike, calling it a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter.

"The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations," Araghchi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," he added.

The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.



The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2025

The warning comes after US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, declaring the mission a "spectacular military success." Trump said the operation had destroyed Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity and neutralized one of the most significant nuclear threats in the region.

Advertisement

"Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” the President said during a televised address from the White House.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier. Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump added.

Iran’s foreign ministry has called the attacks an assault on the country’s sovereignty. "In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Araghchi warned.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said no radioactive contamination was detected at the targeted sites, as reported by Iranian state media. Saudi Arabia’s nuclear regulatory authority also confirmed there were no radioactive traces in the environment of Saudi Arabia or other Arab Gulf states following the strikes.

Amid the heightened tensions, Israel confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran toward its territory. Several explosions were reported over Tel Aviv as air raid sirens sounded across parts of the country. The Israeli military has not disclosed the scale of the attack but said defensive systems were engaged in response.

Earlier, Trump had posted on Truth Social: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace and safely on their way home.” A U.S. official told Reuters that B-2 stealth bombers carried out the strike on Fordow.

