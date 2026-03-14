'Totally obliterated every military target': Trump after US military bombs Iran's Kharg Island, says oil infra safe

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed that American forces conducted a large-scale bombing on Iran's Kharg Island, describing the operation as targeting every military asset on the island. The strike has raised concerns about its impact on Iran's oil exports and regional stability, as Kharg Island is central to Iran’s crude shipments and economic survival.

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In a message posted on social media, Trump detailed, “Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island.”

He specified that the US deliberately avoided targeting the oil infrastructure. “For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the oil Infrastructure on the Island.”

President Trump emphasised the strength of US military capabilities, saying, “Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known,” and warned, “no ability to defend anything that we want to attack.”

He reiterated, “Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the world,” and addressed Iran’s military directly: “Iran’s military, and all others involved with this terrorist regime, would be wise to lay down their arms and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much.”

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Trump also warned, “However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.” The President’s statements come as tensions escalate in the Middle East, with the security of global energy supplies at increased risk following the strike on Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is Iran’s primary oil export hub, with most of the country's crude passing through its facilities. The island houses extensive oil storage and export infrastructure, underscoring its economic and strategic importance for Tehran and the global oil market.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that American forces would conduct the “most intense strikes today”, preceding the attack. Military analysts note that the island's unique landscape, with wildlife near energy installations, further emphasises its value to Iran.

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Petras Katinas, an energy researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, stated that it would be difficult for Iran to function if it were to lose control of Kharg due to the island's role in Iran's government and military. She added, “It doesn’t matter which regime is in power — new or old,” indicating the island's importance regardless of political leadership.

Katinas further described Kharg Island as “the main node” of Iran’s economy, suggesting that any loss of control could offer the US significant leverage in negotiations with Tehran. The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital passage for global oil shipments, magnifying the impact of any disruption to Kharg’s operations.