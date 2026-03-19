Trump administration plans on sending thousands of troops to West Asia: Ground deployment in Iran under review

The Trump administration is examining a possible expansion of its military presence in the West Asia, including plans that could see thousands of additional US troops deployed, as Washington reviews how to proceed in its ongoing campaign against Iran.

According to a Reuters report, discussions within the administration are focused on giving President Donald Trump greater flexibility as the conflict enters its third week, with a range of military options now under consideration.

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“The administration is considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East,” a US official and three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Options range from naval security to ground deployment

Officials are evaluating multiple roles for any additional forces, including securing the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy routes. This would largely rely on air and naval support.

However, the discussions are not limited to maritime operations. Sources indicated that plans could extend to deploying ground troops along Iran’s coastline.

More aggressive scenarios are also being reviewed. Reuters reported that officials have explored sending US forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, a key export hub that handles roughly 90% of the country’s oil shipments.

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One US official warned that such a move would be “very risky,” citing Iran’s capability to target the area with missiles and drones.

The administration is also weighing options to secure Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, though experts say such an operation would be complex and dangerous, even for specialised US units.

No final decision yet on ground troops

Despite the ongoing deliberations, officials stressed that no final call has been made on deploying ground forces.

“There has been no decision to send ground troops at this time, but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal,” a White House official told Reuters.

The official added that Trump remains focused on the goals of Operation Epic Fury, including weakening Iran’s missile capabilities, targeting its naval strength and preventing it from developing nuclear weapons.

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The Pentagon has declined to comment on the discussions.

Political and military risks remain

Any move to deploy ground troops would carry significant risks, both on the battlefield and at home.

Public support in the United States for deeper involvement in the Middle East remains limited, and Trump has previously opposed prolonged military engagements in the region.

While the President has not ruled out putting “boots on the ground,” sources told Reuters that such a step is not expected in the immediate term.

A senior White House official said the administration is still evaluating its options, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

“Certainly there are ways in which it could be acquired,” the official said. “He hasn’t made a decision yet.”

(With inputs from Reuters)