'Perimeters of a deal have been agreed to': Trump says he cancelled planned Iran strike

Must Watch: Oil Shock Looms As Hormuz Crisis Meets Houthi Threat To Bab El-Mandeb Shipping Route

Despite that, he said he had agreed to halt the attack after being told that "the perimeters of a deal have been agreed to."

"This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump wrote.

Don't Miss: Another attack in Hormuz: Tanker carrying Qatar LNG struck, blackout reported

ATTACK CALLED OFF, SUBJECT TO DEAL

Trump said he had agreed "for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."

"The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE," he added.

Advertisement

Trump did not provide details of the proposed agreement or say whether Iran had publicly confirmed the request.

IRAN HAD WARNED OF RETALIATION

The post came a day after Iran warned against any "adventurous action" by the United States, saying it would respond decisively if Washington carried out Trump's earlier threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in separate phone calls on Saturday with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said Iran would respond decisively to any "aggression" and that any attacks by the U.S. and Israel, or participation by regional countries, would draw a "proportionate response," according to his Telegram account.

Advertisement

The calls came hours after Kuwait's army said it had destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

REGIONAL TENSIONS REMAIN HIGH

Also on Saturday, Nournews, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's top security body, said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger Iranian strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel, warning that "all will be burned to ashes."

According to Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump on Saturday and "expressed concern and asked for clarity" about US plans for Iran.

At a Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, Trump said he believed US negotiators, including Jared Kushner, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, could still secure a deal with Iran. But he also said he was losing confidence in Tehran, stating, "They break their word so often," and warned he would be "hitting them."