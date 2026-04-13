Trump considers bombing Iran again after peace talks in Islamabad fail: Report

President Trump and his advisers are considering resuming limited military strikes against Iran alongside a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This move is aimed to break the deadlock following the collapse of peace talks in Pakistan.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the options under review included a temporary blockade and a possible limited bombing campaign. While a full-scale bombing campaign remained less likely due to concerns about regional destabilisation and the president’s reluctance for prolonged conflict, Trump has not ruled out targeting Iran’s infrastructure, said sources to the financial news site.

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After the failed negotiations, Trump spent Sunday at his Miami-area resort, engaging with advisers and appearing on Fox News. He was open to diplomatic solutions while reiterating threats to impose a blockade and strike key Iranian facilities such as water and power plants, it said.

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Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales confirmed the naval blockade order and stated that additional options remain under consideration. She also cautioned against speculation regarding the president’s next steps.

Trump asserted that Iran seeks to return to talks and that an offer remains on the table. Iranian negotiator Reza Amiri Moghadam described the Islamabad discussions as laying groundwork for a diplomatic process contingent on trust and will among parties.

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The US has outlined red lines for further negotiations, including Iran’s full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, cessation of uranium enrichment and dismantling of related facilities, surrender of enriched uranium, acceptance of a wider regional security framework, and ending support for proxy groups like Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

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The talks led by Vice President JD Vance ended after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear programme. US officials stressed that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains central to the conflict.

Officials acknowledged that each option carries risks. A blockade could pressure Iran’s economy, as half of its government revenue comes from oil exports passing through the strait. However, Iranian defiance and the threat of missile or drone attacks on naval vessels pose ongoing challenges. Trump also faces political pressure both domestically and from allies affected by disruptions to global oil supply. Economic advisers warned that securing the strait is vital to avoid broader global recession risks.