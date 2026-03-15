‘Trump has lost control of this war’: US Senator lists the big crises emerging from the Iran war

President Donald Trump has lost control of the war in Iran, said US Senator Chris Murphy, who has been part of closed-door briefings. He said that Trump grossly misjudged Iran’s capacity to retaliate. “The region is on fire,” he said.
Murphy’s statement comes even as Trump reiterated, during a G7 call, that Iran is about to surrender. He also said “Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island” was bombed and every military target decimated. He said for reasons of decency, he chose not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the Island.
The senator, on the other hand, listed the crises that have emerged from the Iran war, snowballing into disruptions globally. Here’s what he said:
Murphy said all of this was totally foreseeable and the reason previous presidents did not start a war like this. “Trump has lost control of the war. His best course now is to cut his losses and end it. That’s the only way to prevent an even bigger disaster,” he said.
Meanwhile, Trump expressed hope that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain, and other countries would send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. "The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!...The US will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."
However, none of these countries have indicated any immediate plans to do so. French officials stated on Friday that their government is continuing efforts to form a coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz once the security situation stabilises.