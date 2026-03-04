‘Trump has no plan in Iran; war based on lies’: US Senator Elizabeth Warren after classified briefing

US-Israel-Iran war: President Donald Trump launched a war against Iran based on lies, and he has no plan on how to end it, said US Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren. Warren posted a video after attending a classified briefing on the Iran war.

“I just left a classified briefing on Iran. And here’s what I can say: It is so much worse than you thought. You are right to be worried. The Trump administration has no plan in Iran. This illegal war is based on lies and it was launched without any imminent threat to our nation,” she said.

Warren added: “Donald Trump still hasn’t given us a single clear reason for this war, and he seems to have no plan for how to end it either. Like a lot of you, I am really angry at what Donald Trump is doing, and I feel grief for those already killed in this unnecessary conflict. And I will keep doing everything I can to fight to end this war.”

I just left a classified briefing with the Trump Administration about the war in Iran.



I was worried before, but I’m more worried now. pic.twitter.com/HoSWLVWrR8 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 3, 2026

US’ SHIFTING NARRATIVES

The Senator’s message comes amid varied and shifting narratives from Trump and his cabinet on why they launched the attack on Iran. Trump had said in a video message on Saturday, when US-Israel attacked Iran that the objective was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

Trump said the US would raze Iran’s missile silos and prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon – in itself a contradiction of what he had said last year after attacking Iran. He, as well as Netanyahu, had said that they had totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear programme.

Additionally, Trump urged the Iranian people to topple the government and called for a regime change.

However, after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday, the US said that they launched the attack to stave off the imminent threat of an Iranian offensive.

Trump later said that the combat would continue till all the objectives are achieved, and that the war was launched to ensure security for US’ and Iran’s children. He then, in a separate occasion said that the priorities are to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the war was not to ensure a regime change but to stop Iran from building its nuclear programme. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the other hand, told reporters, “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that would precipitate an attack against American forces and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties. We were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded.”

