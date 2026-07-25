Trump keeps military option open, says Iran is getting serious in nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not yet decided whether to launch a large-scale military offensive against Iran, saying diplomatic talks with Tehran are continuing and appear to be gaining momentum.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said Iran was becoming "more and more serious" in negotiations with Washington, suggesting that ongoing discussions could still lead to a diplomatic breakthrough.

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"No, I haven't," Trump said when asked whether he had approved a major military operation. "We're talking to them right now. I think they're getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason."

His remarks came after media reports suggested Trump had met senior national security advisers to discuss possible military options against Iran. The New York Times reported that he held consultations with top officials on Friday, while Axios said Trump had indicated he was considering a "massive attack" if diplomacy failed.

Trump warned that Tehran faces a choice between reaching a negotiated agreement with the United States or facing a significantly stronger military response. The US maintains that its recent military operations are intended to prevent Iran from disrupting shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iran has responded by launching strikes on US military bases in the region, killing four American service members.

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"We're locked and loaded and ready to go. But we're talking to them, so we'll see what comes of it," Trump said, adding that Iran "should be" serious about negotiations.

The conflict, which Trump had earlier predicted would last only four to five weeks, is now nearing its fifth month, adding to political pressure on his administration ahead of the US midterm elections later this year.

Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains his administration's primary objective, although he declined to specify what would constitute the "tipping point" for authorising further military action.

The US president also rejected reports that Russia and China were supplying weapons or intelligence to Iran. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured him they would not arm Tehran.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned both Moscow and Beijing against providing weapons to Iran, saying such a move "would be very bad for them" and not in their strategic interests. He added that he trusted the assurances given by both leaders, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions with the two countries.

(With agency inputs)