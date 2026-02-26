Trump pushes 'Delilah Law' to bar undocumented drivers; Indian origin truckers likely hit hardest

US President Donald Trump has proposed a new federal measure dubbed the "Delilah Law" aimed at preventing undocumented immigrants from obtaining commercial driver's licences (CDLs), a move that could significantly affect Indian-origin truckers in the United States.

Announcing the proposal during his State of the Union address, Trump urged Congress to pass legislation barring states from issuing CDLs to illegal immigrants. He framed the move as part of a broader push to prioritise road safety and tighten immigration enforcement.

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs," Trump said, adding that the administration's responsibility was "to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Delilah Law: What it seeks to change

The proposed legislation would prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving commercial driving licences and is expected to align federal and state licensing standards more strictly. The administration has also been moving to tighten rules governing non-domiciled CDLs, which allow non-citizens to operate commercial trucks.

Under the evolving framework, only individuals with specific visa categories such as H-2A, H-2B and E-2 may be eligible for non-domiciled licences. The changes are intended to close verification gaps and ensure drivers' records can be properly assessed.

US transportation authorities have defended the policy as a safety measure, citing concerns over documentation checks and limited access to overseas driving histories.

Who is Delilah Coleman?

The law is named after Delilah Coleman, a young girl who suffered severe injuries in a 2024 multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck. According to officials, she sustained traumatic injuries and required prolonged medical care following the accident.

Authorities said the crash involved Partap Singh, an Indian national who had entered the US illegally and was later arrested by immigration authorities. Investigators alleged he was driving rashly when the accident occurred.

Potential impact on Indian truckers

More than 1.5 lakh Indian-origin truckers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, work in the US, across states such as California and Texas, comprising around 20% of the nation's truck drivers.

If implemented, the Delilah Law, along with stricter English-language requirements and licence verification rules, could disproportionately affect this group. Recent enforcement measures have already led to increased scrutiny of non-domiciled licences and rthe emoval of several drivers from service.

Experts warn that while the policy aims to address safety and immigration concerns, it could also deepen the existing shortage of commercial truck drivers in the US.