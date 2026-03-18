Trump signals Iran strikes may continue: Says damage must be made 'more permanent'

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington may continue its military campaign against Iran, arguing that the damage already inflicted should be made lasting enough to ensure that future American presidents never face the same threat again.

Speaking at the White House, Trump suggested that the recent wave of US and allied strikes had significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities but said stopping the campaign too early could allow Tehran to rebuild over time.

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“We could leave today, and it would take 10 years to rebuild the damage that’s been done,” Trump said. “But I think we have to make it a little bit more permanent so no other president has to go through this.”

Preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Trump framed the military campaign as a necessary step to ensure that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons, arguing that such a possibility would pose an unacceptable risk.

“We don’t ever want to have that problem again. Not with lunatics. We can’t have lunatics controlling nuclear weaponry,” he said.

The President also argued that earlier US action had prevented Iran from reaching nuclear capability.

“They were two weeks away there would have been no talking at all. They would have used it very gladly,” he said.

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Trump says war effort progressing well

Trump repeatedly described the ongoing conflict as progressing in Washington’s favour, saying recent strikes had produced results that few had anticipated.

“The war is proceeding very well We did a good job,” he said.

He repeated that assessment later, saying the campaign had weakened Iran’s capabilities.

“The war is proceeding very well we’re doing very, very well,” he said, adding that the strikes had achieved results “nobody thought were possible.”

No immediate timeline for US withdrawal

Despite the scale of the damage inflicted on Iran, Trump indicated that the United States is not preparing to withdraw immediately.

“We’re not ready to leave yet, but we will be leaving in the very near future,” he said, without specifying a timeline.

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At another moment, he suggested the conflict would remain limited in duration.

“A couple of weeks. It won’t be much longer,” Trump said, referring to what he called a “little excursion.”

Uncertainty over Iran’s leadership

Trump also acknowledged that recent strikes had created uncertainty around Iran’s leadership after several senior officials were killed.

“We don’t know who to deal with,” he said.

The President used the moment to criticise NATO allies for declining US requests to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

“NATO is making a very foolish mistake,” he said.

Trump also dismissed concerns that the conflict could escalate into a prolonged ground war similar to past US military engagements.

“I’m really not afraid of anything,” he said when asked about comparisons to the Vietnam War.