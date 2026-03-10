Trump's latest warning to Iran: 'Will hit twenty times harder if oil flow through Hormuz is stopped'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that any attempt by Iran to halt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz would prompt a response "twenty times harder" than any previous retaliation.

Also read: Hormuz disruptions: Govt sets priority gas allocations; full supply for homes and transport, cuts for industry

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also threatened to target "easily destroyable" sites that would make it "virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back as a nation again."

Also read: 'Oil inventories at five-year low': Aramco CEO warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if Hormuz closure goes on

"If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far," Trump warned. "This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated."

Advertisement

The threat comes amid ongoing tensions over Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused significant disruptions to global oil supplies. Iranian forces have escalated attacks on shipping lanes, targeting oil tankers and infrastructure, which has exacerbated global fuel price hikes.

On Monday, Oil prices spiked to nearly $120 per barrel, the highest since 2022, before retreating to about $90. Iranian drone and missile strikes have also claimed at least seven lives among mariners.

The situation intensified after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard spokesperson, Ali Mohammad Naini, stated, "Iran will determine when the war ends," in apparent response to Trump's remarks. The ongoing conflict has significantly affected fuel prices and oil markets worldwide.

Earlier on Monday, Trump suggested the war against Iran could be brief, but his comments during a news conference hinted at the potential for more severe clashes ahead. "We are putting an end to all of this threat once and for all, and the result will be lower oil prices for American families," Trump said. However, he also warned that if Iran attempted to halt oil shipments, the US would intensify its military actions.

