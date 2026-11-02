Truth Social puts a price on faster access to Trump's posts; Bloomberg and Wall Street firms sign up for ₹94.8 lakh a month

The companies that have signed up for the service include Bloomberg, Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading.

The two Wall Street firms specialise in high-frequency trading, which uses computer programmes and algorithms to make trades at very high speeds.

The deals, which have not been previously reported, involve a service called Truth API. It allows subscribers to receive Trump's posts on Truth Social faster than they would by manually checking the platform.

How does Truth Social's paid service work?

Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, announced the faster-access service in July 2026. It was pitched to trading firms and other financial institutions.

The service gives subscribers an estimated 50-millisecond advantage in receiving Trump's posts, according to Trump Media officials. An API, or application programming interface, acts as a digital bridge that allows different computer systems to exchange information automatically.

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This speed can matter to financial firms because Trump's statements can trigger movements in financial markets. High-frequency trading firms use software to process news headlines, company announcements and government statements. These systems can analyse information and execute trades within thousandths of a second.

Why are Trump's posts important for financial markets?

Trump's statements on issues such as wars, trade and international relations can affect the prices of financial assets.

For instance, oil futures fell after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war in April 2026. In another instance, oil prices rose after Trump denied that he was willing to ease sanctions on Iran in September.

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Such market movements make the timing of information important for trading firms. Receiving a post milliseconds before others could help them respond to market developments faster.

In August, Trump Media told investors that it had signed more than 10 customer agreements. Reuters could not independently confirm this figure. The company did not name the clients but said they were primarily Wall Street trading firms paying between $60,000 (₹56.88 lakh) and $100,000 (₹94.8 lakh) a month.

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What has Trump Media said?

Trump Media defended the service, saying it offers an industry-standard API product with significant demand across industries.

The company also said it takes customer confidentiality seriously and described the Reuters report as being based on "misleading information" from anonymous sources aimed at harming the company, its customers and shareholders.

A Trump Media spokesperson also said congressional Democrats continued to mischaracterise Truth API, either because of ideological opposition to free markets or a failure to understand the distinction between public and non-public information.

Bloomberg, Jump Trading and Susquehanna declined to comment. Reuters said it would assess the service but had no current plans to subscribe.

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Trump Media's financial performance

The development comes as Trump Media continues to face pressure in the stock market. Its shares have fallen more than 50% so far in 2026.

The company's market value stood at around $8 billion when it made its market debut in March 2024. It is now valued at approximately $1.8 billion.

Trump Media has also reported losses of around $1.76 billion since 2024, including non-cash charges.