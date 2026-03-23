Two more Indian-flagged vessels carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG cross Hormuz

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Monday that two more Indian-flagged carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 MT of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz this evening.

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The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively. "These vessels are destined for India and are likely to reach Ports between 26th & 28th March 2026," the ministry said.

The two ships were among 22 Indian-flagged vessels that had been held up in the Persian Gulf after hostilities in the region nearly closed Hormuz, a narrow passage between Iran and Oman that connects Gulf oil and gas producers to global markets.

At the onset of the disruption, 28 Indian-flagged vessels were in or around the strait, with 24 positioned on the western side and four on the eastern side. Movement has resumed gradually over recent days, with vessels from both sides beginning to clear the passage.

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Earlier, LPG carriers MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 tonnes of LPG - roughly equivalent to a day’s cooking gas consumption in India - had reached Indian ports. Shivalik arrived at Mundra in Gujarat on March 16, followed by Nanda Devi at Kandla a day later.

Two additional LPG carriers had departed on March 13 and crossed the strait early on March 14.

Oil shipments have also continued alongside LPG cargo. The Indian-flagged tanker Jag Laadki, carrying 80,886 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, reached Mundra on March 18. Another tanker, Jag Prakash, transporting gasoline from Oman to Africa, had earlier crossed the strait and remains en route to Tanzania.