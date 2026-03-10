Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
UAE's biggest oil refinery halts operations after drone strike causes fire

UAE's biggest oil refinery halts operations after drone strike causes fire

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is currently assessing the extent of the damage at the refinery, which has a daily processing capacity of 922,000 barrels of oil

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026 7:46 PM IST
UAE's biggest oil refinery halts operations after drone strike causes fireUAE’s biggest oil refinery at Ruwais hit by drone attack

The largest oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates, located in Ruwais, has suspended operations following a drone strike that sparked a fire in the industrial area, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Also read: India's domestic LPG production up by 10%, more LNG & LPG supplies are arriving: Top govt officials

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is currently assessing the extent of the damage at the refinery, which has a daily processing capacity of 922,000 barrels of oil.

 US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates

The attack on the refinery, part of a growing wave of incidents across West Asia, has raised concerns about disruptions to energy assets in the Persian Gulf, a region that is vital to global oil supplies.

The UAE government confirmed the fire at the Ruwais industrial zone, which also houses a fertilizer plant, chemical facilities, and a power plant. A major oil export facility is also located nearby.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that emergency services were responding to the blaze.

This attack follows a series of similar incidents across the region after Iran launched retaliatory strikes in countries housing US military bases. Last week, a drone strike forced Saudi Arabia to shut down its largest refinery, and another that temporarily halted operations at the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Qatar.

Published on: Mar 10, 2026 7:44 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today