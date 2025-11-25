Ukraine has agreed to 19-point peace plan; secret Abu Dhabi talks held with Russia: Report

A Ukrainian delegation has agreed to the terms of a potential peace deal with the United States to end the war in Russia, ABC News reported on Tuesday. "The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal," a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

The agreement came during talks in Geneva over the weekend, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll led the American delegation, the report said.

The original 28-point plan was revised to a 19-point framework that removed provisions related to wartime amnesty and future limits on Ukraine's military size.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Monday night address that more work needed to be done on the revised proposal.

After the Geneva round concluded, Rubio returned to the US while Driscoll flew to the United Arab Emirates. There, on Monday, he held secret talks in Abu Dhabi with a Russian delegation "to go over the changes made to the 28-point plan discussed in Geneva," the U.S. official said.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Tolbert, a U.S. Army spokesperson, confirmed the ongoing discussions: "Late Monday and throughout Tuesday, Secretary Driscoll and team have been in discussions with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine. The talks are going well, and we remain optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is closely synchronized with the White House and the U.S. interagency as these talks progress."

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian intelligence, is currently in Abu Dhabi and may meet Russian officials while holding meetings with the American side, the report stated.