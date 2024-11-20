Ukraine war: 3 European nations close Ukraine embassies over fears of imminent Russian airstrikes

Italy, Spain, and Greece have joined the United States in closing their embassies in Kyiv amid escalating security concerns. According to Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne, intelligence suggests a coordinated drone and missile attack on Kyiv is imminent. This potential strike, however, is reportedly unrelated to Russia’s recent revision of its nuclear doctrine.

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv was shut down earlier on Wednesday, with the Department of State citing “specific information” about the likelihood of a significant air assault. In a statement, the embassy warned of a possible attack and advised employees and U.S. citizens to shelter in place during air alerts.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and employees instructed to remain in safe locations," read the advisory on its website. U.S. citizens in Kyiv have been urged to remain vigilant and prepared for emergencies.

This development follows Ukraine’s recent deployment of American-provided ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) to strike Russian targets—a move authorised by President Joe Biden late in his presidency. The Biden administration had previously shipped these long-range missiles under the condition that they would not be used inside Russian territory. However, Ukraine’s recent actions have pushed the boundaries of that agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier warned that the use of such weapons on Russian soil would be considered NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict, escalating tensions significantly. This latest round of hostilities underscores the fragility of the region’s security and the high stakes in the ongoing war.