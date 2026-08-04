Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
'Unknown gunmen' killed over 30 LeT terrorists in Pakistan: Top Lashkar operative admits in rare video | WATCH

'Unknown gunmen' killed over 30 LeT terrorists in Pakistan: Top Lashkar operative admits in rare video | WATCH

This is the first time a senior operative linked to the terrorist organisation has publicly admitted that so many members of the outfit have been eliminated in targeted attacks inside Pakistan

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 3:09 PM IST
'Unknown gunmen' killed over 30 LeT terrorists in Pakistan: Top Lashkar operative admits in rare video | WATCHRare admission by senior LeT operative: 'Unknown men' eliminated over 30 terrorists in Pakistan

The mystery surrounding a series of targeted killings of terrorists inside Pakistan has received a rare public acknowledgement from within Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) itself.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, senior LeT operative Rizwan Hanif claims that more than 30 members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit have been killed by "unknown men" across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) over the past three to four years.

Advertisement

This is the first time a senior operative linked to the terrorist organisation has publicly admitted that so many members of the outfit have been eliminated in targeted attacks inside Pakistan.

Hanif says the killings took place in Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

Must Watch: Mass Unrest In PoK: Protesters Boycott Elections As Pak Forces Fire On Unarmed Civilians

Indian security agencies verified the authenticity of the video and confirmed that Hanif is a senior Lashkar terrorist wanted by India, according to NDTV.

Advertisement

Lashkar-e-Taiba was designated a terrorist organisation by the United Nations in 2005 for its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani shared the video on X, saying the roles appeared to have reversed for terrorists who had long targeted India.

"For once, the terrorists are terrorised. And apparently, the unknown gunman remains unavailable for comment," he wrote. "In a newly surfaced video, senior LeT commander Rizwan Hanif claims that more than 30 terrorists have been mysteriously eliminated over the past three to four years and accuses Indian agencies of operating an 'unknown gunman model'."

"The irony is exquisite. Men who trained killers, infiltrated borders and celebrated the murder of innocent Indians are now looking over their shoulders, wondering who might arrive next."

Advertisement

PATTERN OF TARGETED KILLINGS

Hanif's admission comes months after Hamza Burhan, believed to be one of the masterminds of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May this year.

Burhan, also known as Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Doctor, was designated a terrorist by India in April 2022 for his role in multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He had reportedly been living undercover as a teacher in PoJK after the Pulwama attack.

Burhan, who was serving as principal of a private college in Muzaffarabad's Gojra, was attacked at close range after stepping out of the college.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more