US AI boom raises crowding-out fears: Why Wall Street is worried about debt, borrowing costs

"The AI boom has raised concerns about a potential “crowding out” of other companies that want to borrow in the capital markets, potentially increasing the concentration of AI in a U.S. economy already dependent on the tech sector for growth. This chart shows that AI-related investment is becoming a greater share of GDP, while other private fixed investment has declined. This is a pattern consistent with crowding out. Higher interest rates and financing costs – credit spreads on riskier borrowers, for example, have widened – are likely contributing factors," Wilding said.

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Why is AI investment raising borrowing concerns?

The AI infrastructure race has triggered substantial capital expenditure by major technology companies, particularly in data centres and computing capacity. These projects require significant upfront investment, increasing demand for financing through debt and capital markets.

As technology companies compete to expand their AI capabilities, their growing funding requirements could intensify competition for available capital. Businesses outside the technology sector may consequently face higher borrowing costs or find it harder to raise funds, particularly if they have weaker credit profiles.

Wilding's assessment points to a potential imbalance in the US investment landscape, where AI-related spending is gaining importance while investment elsewhere in the private sector is losing ground.

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Higher interest rates add to pressure on businesses

The financing environment is another source of concern. Higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, while widening credit spreads can make debt issuance more expensive for companies with lower credit ratings.

Credit spreads represent the additional yield investors demand for holding corporate debt instead of relatively safer government securities. When these spreads widen, companies with weaker balance sheets face higher financing costs, potentially affecting their ability to fund expansion and investment.

This could become particularly challenging for businesses that are already operating with high debt levels or have limited access to alternative funding sources.

Could AI spending increase economic concentration?

The concern extends beyond corporate borrowing. If AI-related investment continues to account for a growing share of economic activity, the US economy could become increasingly dependent on technology companies for growth.

Bloomberg News noted that US stocks were hovering near record highs despite geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation and questions about how Wall Street would finance the expanding AI buildout.

The crowding-out concern raises a broader question for investors: whether the enormous capital flowing into AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns to justify the investment, or whether rising financing requirements could leave other parts of the economy with fewer opportunities to access capital.

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For Wall Street, the challenge is to assess whether the AI boom is creating sustainable economic growth or increasing financial vulnerabilities beneath the surface of a seemingly strong stock market.

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