Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
US AI boom raises crowding-out fears: Why Wall Street is worried about debt, borrowing costs

US AI boom raises crowding-out fears: Why Wall Street is worried about debt, borrowing costs

The massive AI infrastructure boom in the US is raising concerns that Big Tech companies could be crowding out other businesses in capital markets. As AI investment absorbs a growing share of economic resources, higher borrowing costs and widening credit spreads could make financing more expensive for companies outside the technology sector.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 9:06 PM IST
US AI boom raises crowding-out fears: Why Wall Street is worried about debt, borrowing costsThe AI infrastructure race has triggered substantial capital expenditure by major technology companies, particularly in data centres and computing capacity.

The massive investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the US is raising concerns that technology companies could be absorbing an increasingly large share of available capital, potentially crowding out borrowing by businesses in other sectors. As Big Tech companies ramp up spending on data centres, computing infrastructure and AI capabilities, higher financing costs and tighter credit conditions could make it harder for other businesses to access capital.

Advertisement

The concern was highlighted by Tiffany Wilding, economist at Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in a Bloomberg News report examining some of the most worrying signals emerging in financial markets. According to Wilding, AI-related investment is becoming a larger share of US gross domestic product (GDP), while other private fixed investment has declined, a pattern consistent with crowding out.

"The AI boom has raised concerns about a potential “crowding out” of other companies that want to borrow in the capital markets, potentially increasing the concentration of AI in a U.S. economy already dependent on the tech sector for growth. This chart shows that  AI-related investment is becoming a greater share of GDP, while other private fixed investment has declined. This is a pattern consistent with crowding out. Higher interest rates and financing costs – credit spreads on riskier borrowers, for example, have widened – are likely contributing factors," Wilding said.

Advertisement

MUST READ: SpaceX’s AI business gets a major boost from Anthropic, but one customer brings revenue risk

Why is AI investment raising borrowing concerns?

The AI infrastructure race has triggered substantial capital expenditure by major technology companies, particularly in data centres and computing capacity. These projects require significant upfront investment, increasing demand for financing through debt and capital markets.

As technology companies compete to expand their AI capabilities, their growing funding requirements could intensify competition for available capital. Businesses outside the technology sector may consequently face higher borrowing costs or find it harder to raise funds, particularly if they have weaker credit profiles.

Wilding's assessment points to a potential imbalance in the US investment landscape, where AI-related spending is gaining importance while investment elsewhere in the private sector is losing ground.

Advertisement

DO READ: Anthropic explains how Claude flags conversations that may involve harmful activity

Higher interest rates add to pressure on businesses

The financing environment is another source of concern. Higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, while widening credit spreads can make debt issuance more expensive for companies with lower credit ratings.

Credit spreads represent the additional yield investors demand for holding corporate debt instead of relatively safer government securities. When these spreads widen, companies with weaker balance sheets face higher financing costs, potentially affecting their ability to fund expansion and investment.

This could become particularly challenging for businesses that are already operating with high debt levels or have limited access to alternative funding sources.

Could AI spending increase economic concentration?

The concern extends beyond corporate borrowing. If AI-related investment continues to account for a growing share of economic activity, the US economy could become increasingly dependent on technology companies for growth.

Bloomberg News noted that US stocks were hovering near record highs despite geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation and questions about how Wall Street would finance the expanding AI buildout.

The crowding-out concern raises a broader question for investors: whether the enormous capital flowing into AI infrastructure will generate sufficient returns to justify the investment, or whether rising financing requirements could leave other parts of the economy with fewer opportunities to access capital.

Advertisement

For Wall Street, the challenge is to assess whether the AI boom is creating sustainable economic growth or increasing financial vulnerabilities beneath the surface of a seemingly strong stock market.

DO READ: OpenAI faces lawsuit over claims ChatGPT advised Amazon engineer to stop seizure medication: All details

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more