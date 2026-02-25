Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that American military bases in the region would become "legitimate targets" if the United States launches an attack on Iran.

US President Donald Trump is mulling possible military strikes on Iran, according to multiple reports. The US has assembled its largest military force in the Middle East in decades as tensions with Tehran have risen.

Trump had threatened military action in January in response to the government's crackdown on protests before shifting focus to Iran’s disputed nuclear programme and warning it to make a deal. Another round of nuclear talks is planned later this week.

Responding to a question about Gulf countries stating that their territory would not be used for attacks on Iran, Araghchi said that Arab nations and others in the region have very clearly stated that they are against war.

"There are American bases in the territory of some of them. They have made sure that they won't let their territory, their waters, and their airspace be used against Iran. I don't know how much that can be controlled. So, we are grateful for your for their positions. I hope that would remain the case," the Iranian FM said in an exclusive interview with India Today.

However, he issued a direct warning about the consequences of a US strike: "But if God forbid, the US decides to attack us, then their bases in the region would be legitimate targets. The US bases...we consider them US bases, not the territory of our neighbors or anybody in the country. Like last time that we had no way but to attack the American base in Qatar."

Araghchi said Iran had informed Qatari authorities before carrying out that strike: "I immediately called my dear brother...even I called him before the attack, and I informed him that please be informed that this is not an attack against Qatar. It is an attack against the US base, which is unfortunately in Qatar."

When asked whether Qatar had been informed in advance, he replied: "Yes, we informed them in advance. Later, we tried to make sure the understanding that this is not an attack against our brotherly country of Qatar."

The Iranian FM accused Israel of attempting to push Washington into a wider conflict. He said there was only one entity in "this region that wants war, and that is Israel." "It's the fact that Israel is trying to drag the United States into war with Iran. They cannot do it by themselves. They tried it, and they failed - and they asked the US to help them."

"This is an Israeli plot to drag the United States into war in this region. So this is a disastrous plan by the Israelis. They want to perhaps establish their hedgemony the region, which is not going to happen."

He added that such a move would not serve US interests. "But we are seeing there are many indications that it is they who are trying to drag President Trump to war with Iran, which would be very unfortunate against the American interests if they do."



