US blockade faltering? 34 Iranian tankers slip through naval cordon in Hormuz

The US naval blockade of Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz may be faltering, with dozens of Iranian vessels slipping past surveillance, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

About 34 Iranian oil tankers evaded the blockade, with 19 vessels exiting the Persian Gulf and another 15 entering from the Arabian Sea towards Iran, the report said. Six of those tankers were smuggling crude oil totalling 10.7 million barrels, estimated to be worth about $910m.

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Don't Miss: Fresh flare-up at sea: Iran attacks three ships in Strait of Hormuz

The report comes even as US Central Command (CENTCOM) maintained that it had enforced a strict blockade. In a post on Tuesday, it said: "Since the start of the U.S. blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, US forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port."

Since the start of the U.S. blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, U.S. forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return to port. pic.twitter.com/mZOq3SfxKt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 21, 2026

The developments add to tensions in the strategic waterway, where Iran has also escalated enforcement. On Wednesday, the IRGC attacked three ships that were crossing Hormuz.

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Tehran seized two cargo ships on Wednesday after attacking them and a third vessel, claiming the ships had failed to comply with its demands.

US President Donald Trump has continued to press the blockade as a tool of economic pressure, even as he extended a ceasefire with Iran.

Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!"

In another post, he wrote: "Iran doesn't want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to 'save face'."

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"People approached me four days ago, saying, 'Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.' But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included," Trump added.