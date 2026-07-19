US bombs Iran again after two American troops killed in Jordan

The United States launched fresh airstrikes against Iran early on Sunday after two American service members were killed in Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The operation was ordered by President Donald Trump. CENTCOM said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and punishing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces responsible for the attack in Jordan.

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US Launches Fresh Airstrikes

CENTCOM said another US service member remained missing in action, while four others were injured and later discharged from hospitals in Jordan. The identities of the two personnel killed have not been released.

Posting on X, CENTCOM said: "Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night."

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the deaths of the two service members would strengthen Washington's resolve. "Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," Hegseth said, reacting to the first confirmed US military fatalities since the conflict with Iran escalated.

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Strikes Reported Near Sirik, Hajiabad

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that US military strikes hit areas near the southern port city of Sirik. It also reported strikes near Hajiabad, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Iran signalled that the conflict could escalate further. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Saturday that the United States would face "unforgettable lessons" from Iran and its allies.

In a written statement, Khamenei accused Washington of repeatedly violating a memorandum of understanding between the two countries and said President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility."

A ceasefire signed between the US and Iran last month collapsed after the IRGC struck ships in the Hormuz.

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Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, warned that US troops would "not waste a single second fleeing" if they truly understood Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's warning of "unforgettable lessons".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of trying to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US, meanwhile, has accused Tehran of threatening commercial shipping and targeting vessels that bypass Iranian checkpoints in an effort to dominate traffic through the waterway.