US casualties rise as Iran retaliates with missile strikes; Pentagon confirms 140 troops injured

With conflict intensifying in Iran, the Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday that approximately 140 US service members have been injured in the ongoing fighting. While most injuries are described as minor, with many troops returning to duty, the announcement highlights the growing toll on American forces. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated that eight soldiers remain severely injured, underscoring the human cost of the escalating war in the Middle East.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty," Parnell said in a statement. However, he acknowledged that eight troops remain severely injured, underscoring the human cost of the escalating conflict.

First look at casualties amid rising tensions

These figures mark the first detailed insight into the number of injuries sustained by US forces in the Middle East since Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes began targeting multiple countries in the region. The strikes came in response to the US-Israeli military operation that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least seven American service members, six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia, according to the US military.

Rising civilian toll in the Middle East

As the war continues to intensify, the civilian toll across the region also continues to climb. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), nearly 1,250 civilians have been killed in Iran since February 28, including 194 children and 189 military personnel.

Escalation of US strikes

On March 10, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described that day as the "most intense" of the conflict yet, signalling that American strikes on Iran are escalating rapidly. Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that American forces have already struck more than 5,000 targets in Iran.

Despite the heavy bombardment, Iran has vowed to continue fighting. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed speculation that Tehran would seek a ceasefire, asserting that the country would not back down in the face of US aggression.

Iran responds with defiant warning

Amid these escalating strikes, Ali Larijani, Iran’s top security official and the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump. “Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself,” Larijani wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the White House has defended President Trump’s messaging on the conflict, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “The US president is not making anything up” as he offered various explanations for the decision to initiate military action.