US debt ceiling crisis in 2027? Why Indian markets should watch the November midterm elections

Why could the midterm elections complicate the debt ceiling issue?

The outcome of the November elections will determine the political balance in Congress, which must approve any increase in the debt ceiling.

ICICI Bank considers a Democratic sweep of both the House of Representatives and the Senate the most likely scenario, assigning it a 63% probability based on Bloomberg market data. Democrats winning only the House while Republicans retain the Senate has a 29% probability.

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A Democratic victory in both chambers could give the party greater negotiating leverage over federal borrowing and spending. The report expects Democrats to seek concessions on issues such as Medicaid and social security protections, domestic spending, tax cuts for wealthy households and greater congressional oversight of federal expenditure.

However, Democrats would not be able to unilaterally block a debt ceiling increase because legislation must pass both chambers and receive presidential approval. President Donald Trump would retain veto powers, making negotiations potentially more complicated.

Could another US credit rating downgrade affect global markets?

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A prolonged standoff over the debt ceiling could raise concerns about political dysfunction, fiscal management and the government's ability to meet its financial obligations.

ICICI Bank points to three previous US sovereign rating downgrades linked to concerns over fiscal credibility and debt management. S&P downgraded the US rating to AA+ from AAA in August 2011 amid political gridlock over the debt ceiling. Fitch followed with a downgrade to AA+ in August 2023, while Moody's lowered its rating to Aa1 from Aaa in May 2025.

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Another confrontation could increase uncertainty in US government bond markets, potentially influencing Treasury yields, global borrowing costs and currency movements.

What does this mean for Indian markets?

For India, a prolonged US debt ceiling crisis could create external financial market headwinds. Any sharp increase in US Treasury yields could make American bonds more attractive relative to emerging-market assets, potentially affecting foreign portfolio investment flows into Indian equities and debt.

Higher global borrowing costs and a stronger dollar could also put pressure on the rupee, while increased risk aversion could trigger volatility in emerging-market stocks.

However, these are potential transmission channels rather than a forecast of an immediate market correction.

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ICICI Bank notes that the broader macroeconomic and geopolitical environment will remain the dominant driver of market performance. For Indian investors, the November elections are therefore important not just for their political outcome but also for the fiscal and financial risks that could emerge in 2027.