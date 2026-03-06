US forces likely responsible for attack on Iran school that killed 165 girl students: Report

Iran war: US officials have indicated that American forces are likely responsible for a strike on a girls' school in Minab, southern Iran, which resulted in the deaths of 165 girl children on Saturday. The strike coincided with the first day of coordinated US and Israeli attacks on Iran, raising questions about targeting protocols and accountability.

Officials told Reuters that the investigation is ongoing, and that a final conclusion has not yet been reached as more evidence is being gathered to confirm the circumstances of the incident. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also confirmed on Wednesday that the US military is actively investigating the incident. He said, "We’re investigating that. We, of course, never target civilian targets. But we’re taking a look and investigating that." The inquiry has not yet determined the type of munition used or the reasons for the attack on the school.

Images of the funerals shown on Iranian state television depicted large crowds and coffins draped with Iranian flags. Iranian state media showed thousands of people gathered at a square in Minab, with the crowd erupting into chants. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke of the 160 graves being dug for young girls “killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school”. “Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has referred further inquiries to Central Command, stating that the investigation must be completed before more details are released. The White House too has not directly commented on the investigation.

UN human rights officials have called for a thorough investigation. Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, said that the onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "The Department of War would be investigating that if that was our strike, and I would refer your question to them," emphasising that the United States does not deliberately target schools.

A senior Israeli official and a source involved in joint US-Israeli planning explained that attacks in Iran were divided geographically and by target type. The United States focused on southern targets, including naval sites, while Israel struck missile launch sites in the west. Deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure such as schools or hospitals would likely be considered a war crime under international humanitarian law if confirmed as intentional.