US halts visa services in Pakistan on March 2 amid deadly protests over Iran conflict

The United States has suspended all visa interviews and American Citizen Services across its diplomatic missions in Pakistan for March 2 after violent demonstrations broke out outside its facilities.

The US Embassy in Islamabad confirmed that appointments at the embassy as well as at the consulates in Karachi and Lahore would not take place.

“UPDATE: All appointments for U.S. visas and American Citizen Services are canceled for today, March 2 at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore.”

In a separate security alert, the embassy said it was tracking unrest near its facilities.

“We are monitoring reports of ongoing demonstrations at the U.S. Consulates General in Lahore and violent protests at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, as well as calls for additional demonstrations at U.S. Embassy Islamabad and U.S. Consulate General Peshawar. U.S. government personnel have been directed to restrict their movements until further notice.”

The advisory urged American nationals in Pakistan to remain cautious and limit exposure to potential flashpoints.

“We advise U.S. citizens in Pakistan to monitor local news, observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date.”

It further clarified the scope of the cancellations.

“Due to protest activity around the U.S. Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore, and the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, all appointments for U.S. visas and American Citizen Services are canceled for tomorrow, March 2.”

Under a section titled “Actions to Take,” the embassy advised:

“Avoid areas of large public gatherings.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Monitor email and local media for further updates regarding appointments at all locations.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.”

Deadly unrest after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader

The suspension follows a surge in unrest after coordinated US-Israel strikes led to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In Karachi, protests escalated into clashes with security forces, leaving at least 22 people dead and more than 120 injured.

Rescue workers from the Edhi Foundation reported multiple fatalities with gunshot wounds. Witnesses described demonstrators pushing past barricades while police responded with batons and tear gas. Incidents of arson and property damage were also reported near the consulate compound.

“We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi’s civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service told AFP, adding that most bodies had bullet wounds.