US-Iran pause attacks for second day; Trump 'giving talks some space' as Hormuz deal discussed

For the second consecutive day on Sunday, neither the United States nor Iran launched attacks against each other — the longest pause in hostilities since a two-week escalation triggered by Iran's firing at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington offered no immediate explanation for the pause, but UN Ambassador Mike Waltz told Fox News that Trump was "giving talks some space. He's giving it a little bit of room." He added: "We've had both Oman and Iran, and a number of our other negotiators, engaged at every level, from the most senior levels all the way down to the technical level over the past few weeks, and particularly in the past few days."

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Iran's army spokesperson confirmed on state television that Tehran had also halted its strikes since the US ceased bombing. In recent days, Iranian counterattacks had killed at least three US service members at a base in Jordan and one in Iraq.

What the compromise looks like

A regional official involved in mediation, speaking anonymously because they were not authorised to comment publicly, described the pause as "a positive signal that helps their efforts to de-escalate." The official said both countries want to return to the interim ceasefire deal signed in mid-June and that the compromise under discussion centres on Iran managing vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz with fewer restrictions on ships.

Iran confirmed on Sunday that it was continuing talks with Oman on safe passage through the strait. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the discussions had made progress. Tehran has argued the interim deal allows it to manage shipping through the waterway, and has objected to US efforts to support an alternative route running close to Oman's coast. Before the war, the strait was regarded as an international waterway.

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The 60-day window that began when the interim deal was signed is now well into its second half, but the major issues that were meant to be resolved, especially Iran's nuclear programme, have been set aside as mediators focus on keeping both sides at the table.

Shipping still under strain

Despite the pause in attacks, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fell to a three-week low on Sunday, according to a maritime body overseen by the US Navy, though no new attacks had been confirmed in the previous 72 hours. Traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait leading to the Red Sea remained steady, even after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen threatened a blockade of Saudi shipping there last week.

The US military said its recently reimposed naval blockade against Iran was continuing, with 12 commercial ships redirected, two disabled, and two boarded. It said US forces "remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready." Waltz also rejected suggestions that US interceptor stockpiles were running low, though experts have raised questions about how long both sides can sustain the pace of the conflict.

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Global energy markets remained under pressure, with petrol prices rising again.

Netanyahu heading to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to travel to the United States and meet Trump in Washington on Tuesday. The two last met in February, weeks before the war on Iran began. Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday that he "fully" backed Trump's efforts to weaken Iran and end its nuclear programme. "If he can do so without returning to intense military fighting, that's fine. Why not?" he said. He added that he would listen to what Trump "has in mind, because I think in many ways, it's his decision."

On the risk of renewed Iranian strikes on Israel, Netanyahu warned: "If Iran attacks Israel again, directly or through armed proxies, it will make a terrible mistake."

(With inputs from PTI)