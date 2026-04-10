US-Iran peace talks in Pakistan: Who is coming and why it matters

Iran war: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday and stated that the talks would be held in Islamabad on April 10. Ahead of the peace talks, Islamabad was under a strict security alert. More than 10,000 police and security personnel were deployed to ensure multi-layered security for the visiting delegates.

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Despite this, uncertainty has surrounded the US-Iran dialogue. There has been no official confirmation about the arrival of delegates on Friday. Officials have not provided a timeline for the delegates' arrival, citing security reasons.

Even so, Pakistan waived visa requirements for journalists and officials attending the discussions.

WHO IS ATTENDING THE TALKS?

The White House has confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation from Washington. He will be accompanied by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

From the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to participate in the talks.

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to formally host the talks as well as hold separate talks with both the sides. The actual negotiations are expected to be facilitated by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir’s attendance is unclear.

WHY THE PEACE TALKS MATTER?

The talks matter because it has not only embroiled the entire West Asian region, but it has also sent the entire global energy ecosystem into a tailspin. This means, apart from the casualties of war – which are in thousands now, including hundreds of children, demolition of infrastructure as well as livelihoods – prices of energy are on the rise. The longer it stretches, more lives will be lost, and the global economy will be downgraded. IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said the world economy is now being tested by a fresh geopolitical shock stemming from the Middle East conflict. “Even in our most hopeful scenario, we would have a downgrade,” she said.

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The impact of the war is humanitarian as well as economic. An entire civilisation stands to be wiped out – as per Donald Trump’s own words.

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The Iran war has laid bare the faultlines among allies. It has reshaped alliances, and exposed how institutions like the United Nations (UN) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are undermined by some of the superpowers.

Despite intentions, the talks are fraught with uncertainty, and there is deep mistrust between both sides. After a ceasefire – that according to Iran and Pakistan included Lebanon – was agreed upon, Israel struck Lebanon, killing 254 people. An unhappy Iran said in such circumstances a ceasefire is unreasonable. The US, on the other hand, claimed that Lebanon was not part of the deal and that Iran was mistaken.

Tehran wants the talks to be based on its 10-point plan, including demands such as lifting of sanctions, guarantees against future attacks, and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The talks are expected to focus on a broad framework for a long-term peace agreement.

