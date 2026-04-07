US-Iran war: As Trump's deadline approaches, Kharg Island targeted amid ongoing talks

Kharg Island, Iran's strategic oil hub, was targeted in multiple strikes, the semi-official Mehr News reported on Tuesday. This occurred hours before the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was approaching.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning following the strikes on Kharg Island, stating that 'Restraint is over', according to media reports. The strikes came a day after Iran rejected another US ceasefire plan to end the war, now in its sixth week.

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Mehr News indicated that the island’s key oil export hub was extensively struck, raising concerns about severe disruption to regional crude supplies.

The IRGC warned it could target infrastructure linked to the US and its allies, threatening to disrupt oil and gas flows across the region “for years.” This warning followed President Trump’s statement over the weekend that he was considering whether US forces could seize the island.

Kharg Island serves as Iran’s main oil export terminal, handling up to 90 per cent of its crude shipments and offering storage capacity of around 30 million barrels. It is located about 16 miles off Iran’s coast and roughly 300 miles northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. The island is often called the “Forbidden Island” due to its isolation and heavy security presence.

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President Trump had earlier threatened strikes on Kharg Island’s oil infrastructure unless attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were halted. He wrote in a post on Truth Social, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Iran is expecting that Trump will push the deadline further, given his pattern so far. US officials told Axios that Trump may delay planned strikes targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure if negotiations progress.

"If the President sees a deal is coming together, he’ll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision," Axios quoted a senior administration official as saying.

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The IRGC also warned that energy infrastructure belonging to US allies in the Middle East would be “reduced to ashes” if Iranian assets were targeted.

Last month, the US launched strikes on Kharg Island targeting military installations. These strikes destroyed naval mine storage and missile bunkers, while oil infrastructure was largely spared at that time.