US-Iran war: Why Shehbaz Sharif is suddenly in Nobel talks? What we know so far

West Asia conflict: Pakistan has reportedly demanded a Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his role in mediating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The 15-day truce, known as the “Islamabad Accord,” was announced just hours before US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action against Iran was set to take effect, Axios reported, citing sources.

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Sharif confirmed that he invited delegations from both the US and Iran to Islamabad on April 11 to finalise a comprehensive agreement.

On Wednesday, Sharif wrote, “With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.”

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The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), along with several Pakistani media outlets, called for Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The KCCI credited the two leaders with playing a crucial role in securing the ceasefire.

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According to media reports, Pakistan’s diplomacy amid global volatility and its efforts to prevent a devastating war made the country’s leadership deserving of the prize. Pakistan acted as a key bridge between the US and Iran, fostering dialogue instead of escalation.

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Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, in an opinion piece for The Nation, stated that Pakistan’s intervention “prevented a potentially devastating war, acted as a trusted intermediary for both sides (the USA and Iran), contributed to global stability by helping stabilise energy routes and international markets, and encouraged diplomacy over military action, resulting in the promotion of dialogue.”

Qadri added, “Such contributions reflect the core spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize, rewarding those who actively work to reduce conflict and foster peace. Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran demonstrates the power of diplomacy in resolving even the most complex conflicts.”

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Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ would lead to sustainable peace in the region. He extended gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invited their delegations to Islamabad for further negotiations aimed at settling all disputes.

Soon after the news of Sharif being in contention for a Nobel went viral, netizens were quick to share their takes.

A user wrote, "The greatest joke of the century. Pakistan demands a Nobel Prize for Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir (sic)."

The greatest joke of the century 😭



Pakistan demands a Nobel Prize for Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) April 9, 2026

"Ah yes, Nobel Prizes for domestic applause guess the bar just got… creative.

At this rate, nominations might start trending before achievements do," a second user commented.

A third user said, "Pakistan is doing just postman's job nothing else. US is sending messages through Pakistan. That's all. Pakistan is in no position to influence any country in the world, not even Somalia."

Another user said that in reality, China pressurised Iran but Pakistan was ahead of everyone in the race for credit.

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"Joke of the century," yet another user commented.