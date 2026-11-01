The central argument is that while the US is becoming a major force in AI infrastructure and innovation, this investment has yet to translate into a comparable expansion of factories, industrial equipment and productive capacity.

The findings raise an important question: Can America's AI-led economic expansion strengthen its industrial competitiveness, or will the benefits remain concentrated in the technology sector?

America's AI investment boom: How big is it?

The scale of investment by US technology companies has increased dramatically over the past two decades. According to McKinsey, investments in research and development (R&D) and capital expenditure by hyperscalers have increased 50-fold, from around $15 billion in 2005 to $750 billion in 2025. The spending could approach $1 trillion by the end of 2026.

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Hyperscalers, including major cloud computing and technology companies, are investing heavily in data centres, advanced chips, computing infrastructure and AI capabilities to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence.

However, McKinsey points to a crucial distinction: a surge in AI-related investment does not automatically translate into a broader increase in productive investment across the economy.

Despite the technology spending boom, productive investment as a share of US gross domestic product (GDP) has barely changed.

Productive investment includes spending on assets such as factories, machinery, industrial equipment, infrastructure and intellectual property. These assets are essential for expanding manufacturing capacity, improving productivity and strengthening a country's long-term economic competitiveness.

In other words, America is investing heavily in the infrastructure needed to develop and deploy AI, but the wider industrial economy has yet to experience a comparable investment surge.

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Why is the AI boom failing to revive American manufacturing?

The disconnect becomes clearer when investment in factories and industrial equipment is examined.

McKinsey highlights that investment in US factory structures declined 6% by the end of 2025, after reaching a peak in 2024. Investment in general industrial equipment remained largely flat, despite a slight improvement in machinery and equipment spending in the first quarter of 2026.

The momentum behind reshoring — bringing manufacturing operations back to the US — has also plateaued in the investment data.

This is significant because the US has been attempting to reduce its dependence on overseas manufacturing, particularly for strategically important products such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and other critical industrial components.

McKinsey estimates that addressing America's most critical import dependencies could require an additional $2 trillion in manufacturing investment, equivalent to approximately 6% of US GDP.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply attracting more investment into technology. It is ensuring that capital also flows into the factories, equipment and supply chains needed to strengthen domestic production.

US manufacturing faces a major cost disadvantage

One of the biggest obstacles to an American industrial revival is the high cost of manufacturing in the country. According to McKinsey, excluding subsidies, the total cost of building manufacturing facilities for semiconductors in the US is approximately 40% higher than in the most competitive locations.

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For pharmaceuticals, the cost difference is around 60%. Developing a new antibody medicine can be 2.7 times more expensive in the US than in China.

The report identifies two major reasons behind this cost disadvantage.

1. Higher construction costs and longer project timelines: Building industrial facilities in the US is significantly more expensive and time-consuming than in many Asian economies. Construction costs in the US are approximately twice those in Asia, while projects can take twice as long to complete.

The difference is also visible in large infrastructure projects. Some recent nuclear projects in the US have taken up to a decade to complete, compared with around six years in China. Higher construction costs and longer project timelines increase the amount of capital companies need to commit before a facility becomes operational.

2. Higher labour costs without a corresponding productivity advantage: Labour costs in the US are between two and five times higher than in China or Taiwan, according to McKinsey. Historically, higher American wages were partly justified by greater worker productivity. However, that advantage has diminished in comparable industrial settings.

For instance, engineers working in advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in Taiwan produce approximately 25% more per worker than their counterparts in the US, despite American wages being more than 2.7 times higher. This creates a difficult equation for manufacturers: they pay significantly more for labour without necessarily receiving higher productivity in return.

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China is widening the productive investment gap

The contrast with China is another important aspect of McKinsey's analysis. While the US has recorded substantial investment growth since the global financial crisis, China is adding approximately $4.4 trillion in net productive assets every year — around four times the equivalent amount in the US.

Net productive assets refer to the economy's accumulated productive capacity, including factories, machinery, infrastructure and other assets that support economic activity.

This difference matters because industrial competitiveness depends not just on technological innovation but also on the ability to manufacture products at scale, maintain supply chains and expand production capacity.

The US may be leading in several areas of AI development and technology investment, but China's manufacturing ecosystem gives it a substantial advantage in converting investment into physical productive capacity. The gap also highlights why an AI investment boom alone cannot guarantee a broader industrial resurgence.

Can AI and robotics help revive US manufacturing?

Despite highlighting the challenges, McKinsey argues that technology itself could help reduce America's manufacturing cost disadvantage. Companies looking to expand domestic production could adopt modular and off-site construction methods to accelerate factory development.

According to the analysis, these approaches could reduce project timelines by approximately 50% and capital costs by 10-20%. Greater use of technology, collaborative contracting and more efficient construction practices could also help bring down infrastructure costs.

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AI and robotics could play another important role by transforming industrial operations. AI-driven production systems and robotics could improve labour productivity, reduce operational inefficiencies and help manufacturers offset some of the disadvantages associated with higher wages.

McKinsey estimates that a combination of these measures could close between half and two-thirds of the US manufacturing cost gap. However, technology is not the only route to competitiveness.

Where American manufacturers cannot match overseas production costs, they could compete through superior product quality, innovation, brand value, customer proximity and specialised services.

The pharmaceutical industry offers one example. Complex drug therapies can command premium prices because of their innovation, performance and commercial exclusivity.

Why does US industrial policy need to change?

McKinsey argues that the US government cannot realistically subsidise or protect every manufacturing industry in an attempt to rebuild domestic industrial capacity.

Instead, policymakers need to prioritise sectors where dependence on overseas suppliers creates significant economic or national security risks.

The analysis identifies approximately 25% of imported manufactured goods as America's industrial Achilles' heel. These are products that are particularly important for national security, vulnerable to concentrated supply chains or sourced from geographically distant trading partners.