As the conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel continues to roil West Asia and impact key trade routes, author-commentator Navroop Singh claimed that the joint campaign by the US and Israel has actually strengthened Iran, turning it into a regional power.

Singh mentioned that Iran has gained more than just a strategic advantage; they have also profited financially.

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In a post on X, he wrote, "The Americans have inadvertently turned an isolated Iran into a regional power controlling 20% of global trade and energy supplies while having one of the biggest gas reserves in Pars! Iranians are earning millions for oil and gas supplies; many for Hormuz transit."

Alluding to the Taliban replacing the Taliban situation that played out in Afghanistan, he said that the regime in Tehran continues to remain in place.

The Americans have inadvertently turned an Isolated Iran into a regional power controlling 20% of global trade & energy supplies while having one of the biggest gas reserves in Pars !



Iranians are earning millions for oil & gas supplies exports; many for Hormuz transit !



The… https://t.co/hwgcqHSB0G — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) March 26, 2026

"The Regime in Tehran is still in place, with Khamenei replacing Khamenei having more control of the IRGC. Iran’s military is degraded, but got sufficient support from the oil trade, Russia & China to keep the war going! It has mined Hormuz, preparing for defence and war of attrition over Kharg and other islands."

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He also commented that around 400 kg of enriched uranium, up to 60 per cent, is still with Iran and dispersed somewhere. Furthermore, he wrote, "What has the US and Israel achieved by this campaign!? Nothing rather by killing Ali Khamenei they united the population behind the flag!!"

Explaining his stance further, Singh said that the US-Israeli strike enabled more hardliners in the IRGC to take over, and the control of Hormuz was also lost.

Commenting on the cascading effect the raging conflict has had on global markets, he wrote, "Global Economy on Cusp of a recession & supply chains breakdown! Billions worth of equipment & bases destroyed; stealth jet down, drones down; Ford out of service; Lincoln pushed back! Interceptor stocks running decade level lows (sic)."