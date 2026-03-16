US Israel Iran war: Dubai int'l airport gradually resumes flight ops, Emirates likely to resume limited flights

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced that some flights to and from the Dubai International Airport resumed on Monday, hours after a drone attack had put the flight operations on hold. It also advised passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

Flights were suspended for a few hours on Monday at the airport after a "drone-related incident" caused a fire in its vicinity. The incident affected a fuel tank in the airport's vicinity, but the fire was doused later, and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights," the authority said.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights,” the Dubai Media Office said in a post on X.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport to selected destinations, following the temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure.



Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, Emirates said that it expects to run limited flights, adding that some flights scheduled for today have been cancelled. Passengers impacted by the cancellations and rescheduling of flights will receive a cancellation notice and will be informed about options to rebook the flights.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, an Emirates flight bound for Dubai returned to the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday after a security incident at the airport. The flight returned midway after the Dubai airport closed and landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, an airport spokesperson said.

The flight with 353 passengers and 19 crew members departed at 04:40 am and returned at 08:40 am. He said that the passengers would be shifted to the terminal, according to news agency PTI.