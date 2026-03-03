US-Israel-Iran war: Kuwait mistakenly shoots down three US F-15E Strike Eagles

US-Israel-Iran war: Kuwait has mistakenly shot down three US F-15E Strike Eagles during active combat, said US Central Command (CENTCOM). All the six crew members ejected safely, it said.

In a release, CENTCOM said the three jets were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury on March 1, 11 pm. “During active combat — that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation,” it added.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The incident, CENTCOM added, was under investigation.

AN ESCALATING CONFLICT

The conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran widened to neighbouring countries. Israeli forces launched attacks into Lebanon following strikes by Hezbollah, while Iran continued targeting Gulf states hosting American bases. The escalation has caused civilian casualties in Iran, Israel, and Lebanon, and increased instability throughout the Gulf region.

Explosions were reported in major cities including Tel Aviv and Tehran. Air defences intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, and Israeli forces struck strategic sites. Israel confirmed an assault on the Tehran complex housing Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB. The increased military activity has caused alarm among residents in affected cities, with reports of buildings shaking from nearby blasts.

The US military detailed its campaign, stating it had struck more than 1,250 targets in Iran and destroyed 11 Iranian ships. US President Donald Trump said the operation could continue for weeks and that it was unclear who was in charge in Iran after the targeted killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening hours of the US-Israel campaign over the weekend.

Advertisement

Civilian casualties have risen and infrastructure damage in Iran, Israel, and Lebanon. The strikes have also resulted in significant flight cancellations and delays, and has shut down shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Early Tuesday, two drones struck the US embassy in Riyadh, causing minor damage and starting a fire, Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said.