US-Israel-Iran War Live: Hamas asks Iran to not target neighbouring countries; Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix cancelled

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: In a rather unusual twist, Hamas -- centre of the Gaza war -- has asked Iran to not attack its neighbouring countries. It stood by Iran's right to respond but asked it to steer clear of targeting other nations.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that the US might hit Iran’s Kharg Island a few times just for fun. He said this after announcing that US strikes had "totally demolished" most of ‌Kharg Island. This comes as the Strait of Hormuz still remains a knot to be resolved amid the Iran war.

Amid the ongoing war, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) said the Grand Prix, scheduled for April has been postponed.

The Iran war extended to the third week, but neither of the parties appear to be pulling back their punches. Iran has kept up with its strikes. A major United Arab Emirates energy hub was disrupted after Iranian drone strikes. On the other hand, Trump has asked US allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India is well-placed to deal with any shortage of crude oil and fuel. He said the government has ramped up kerosene production as an alternative solution. He added that while the Indian economy is resilient, certain economic activity might be impacted in the short run.