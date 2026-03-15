US-Israel-Iran War Live: Hamas asks Iran to not target neighbouring countries; Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grand Prix cancelled

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: In a rather unusual twist, Hamas -- centre of the Gaza war -- has asked Iran to not attack its neighbouring countries. It stood by Iran's right to respond but asked it to steer clear of targeting other nations.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that the US might hit Iran’s Kharg Island a few times just for fun. He said this after announcing that US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island. This comes as the Strait of Hormuz still remains a knot to be resolved amid the Iran war.
Amid the ongoing war, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) said the Grand Prix, scheduled for April has been postponed.
The Iran war extended to the third week, but neither of the parties appear to be pulling back their punches. Iran has kept up with its strikes. A major United Arab Emirates energy hub was disrupted after Iranian drone strikes. On the other hand, Trump has asked US allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India is well-placed to deal with any shortage of crude oil and fuel. He said the government has ramped up kerosene production as an alternative solution. He added that while the Indian economy is resilient, certain economic activity might be impacted in the short run.
Iran war: The Palestinian Iran-aligned militant group Hamas has urged Iran not to target neighbouring countries while reaffirming Tehran's right to respond to US-Israeli attacks. This is the first time Hamas has publicly commented on Iranian policies. The group has shown solidarity with Iran during the ongoing conflict but has so far avoided threatening any retaliatory actions. Hamas stated that while it supports Iran's right to respond to aggression by all available means in line with international norms and laws, it calls on Iran not to target neighbouring countries. The group also appealed to all countries in the region and international organisations to immediately stop the war.
Israel-US-Iran war: The Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, will not take place in April. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) said in a statement that other alternatives were considered but no substitutions will be made in April. "The FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, and F1 Academy rounds will also not take place during their scheduled times," it added.
Iran war: Brahma Chellaney observed that Trump looks visibly desperate -- and that if history has taught us anything it is this that every time a leader says the war is winding down, it actually expands indefinitely.
Gagandeep Singh Sapra, owner of Tadka Rani that had to temporarily halt operations due to the shortage of commercial LPG, lamented over the apathy of people. He said customers place an order for a dish on Zomato, wait for five minutes and then cancel it, knowing fully well that there is a supply shortage, and cancelling an order simply means that it gets wasted. He asked Zomato to kill the 'cancel' option.
The office of Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday dismissed viral social media claims suggesting the Israeli Prime Minister had been assassinated amid the escalating conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran. Responding to a query from Turkey-based Anadolu Agency about the circulating reports, the Prime Minister’s Office denied the claims outright. "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine," the office said. The rumours gained traction after a video shared by Netanyahu on his X account on Friday showed him addressing a press conference on the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.
"We may hit it a few more times just for fun," said Trump after he announced that the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island. Meanwhile, Iran downplayed the extent of damage on Kharg Island following recent attacks. The island is located about 15 miles off Iran's coastline in the Gulf.
The United States said it targeted military sites on Kharg Island and not the energy industry. US Central Command reported hitting more than 90 locations, including naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and other military targets.