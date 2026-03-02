US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: IRGC headquarters decimated; Amazon data centre in UAE hit

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The US military stated that it has decimated the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran. This comes after the region has been thrown in disarray following US and Israel’s coordinated attack on a Tehran compound, where all of Iran’s top leaders, along with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had gathered. US President Donald Trump subsequently announced that Khamenei had died in the attack. The Iranian authorities said that more than 200 people had died since US-Israel launched the attack, called Operation Epic Fury.

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia. The meeting, held to analyse the implications of the war on India, was attended by the committee members, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the states to caution them against possible violence in the country over the Iran war and the death of the ayatollah.

