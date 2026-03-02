US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: IRGC headquarters decimated; Amazon data centre in UAE hit

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The US military stated that it has decimated the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran. This comes after the region has been thrown in disarray following US and Israel’s coordinated attack on a Tehran compound, where all of Iran’s top leaders, along with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had gathered. US President Donald Trump subsequently announced that Khamenei had died in the attack. The Iranian authorities said that more than 200 people had died since US-Israel launched the attack, called Operation Epic Fury.
Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia. The meeting, held to analyse the implications of the war on India, was attended by the committee members, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Moreover, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the states to caution them against possible violence in the country over the Iran war and the death of the ayatollah.
Mobile internet speeds were throttled throughout Kashmir on Monday after spontaneous protests erupted over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, officials said. Authorities stated that the step was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the area. Khamenei's death led to widespread demonstrations and mourning, including in India.
Kashmir, home to approximately 1.5 million Shias, saw significant gatherings at locations such as Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama, an official said. Protesters engaged in chest-beating and shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans during the demonstrations.
Officials said the high-speed mobile internet has been throttled as network speeds have been curtailed across all mobile networks in the Kashmir valley.
Ministry of Home Affairs has cautioned states over possible unrest and violence in the country over the US-Israel-Iran war and the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The letter was circulated on February 28, asking the states to identify “pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons".
Amazon's cloud unit AWS reported that power to its data centre in the United Arab Emirates was shut down after objects struck the facility, causing sparks and a fire. The shutdown led to a temporary disruption in one of AWS's Availability Zones, specifically mec1-az2, while other zones in the UAE continue to operate without issues. AWS said the fire department cut power to the facility while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The operator explained that it would take several hours to restore full connectivity to the affected zone. Other zones in the UAE are operating normally. According to the company’s website, an Availability Zone is made up of one or more connected physical data centres.
The US military has conducted strikes on over 1,000 Iranian targets since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, according to a fact sheet. The offensive killed Iran's top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and damaged the country's military and administrative infrastructure. The targets included the IRGC Joint Headquarters, command and control centres, the IRGC Aerospace Forces headquarters, integrated air defence systems, ballistic missile sites, Iranian naval vessels and submarines, anti-ship missile installations, and military communications infrastructure. CENTCOM shared a video showing the bombing of an Iranian aircraft at an airbase, stating that US forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime and that strikes are ongoing.
The US said that its military completely destroyed the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran. "The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale US strike cut off the head of the snake," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. "America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters," the US Army added.