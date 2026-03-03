US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: US asks Americans to depart from West Asia, envoy says evacuation options are limited

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The war in West Asia continues to intensify but if US President Donald Trump is to be believed, the US is not in a mood to back down. He said the country has the capability to go far longer than its projected timeline of four weeks. However, the US has asked the non-essential staff members to depart from West Asia due to imminent risks. US Ambassador to Israel, giving an update, acknowledged that options to depart are limited.
Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran hit back at Israel and its allies, including neighbouring Gulf states. It also said it will shoot down any ship that attempts to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing the narrow waterway.
Moreover, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to attack Iran. He said Iran was building ‘new sites, new places’ that would make “their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months”.
Israel said it was carrying out strikes on targets linked to Hezbollah. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: US has asked all its non-emergency staff to depart from Qatar and Kuwait. This would include non-emergency government personnel and family members. A day earlier, it had asked non-emergency staff members to leave Iraq. It also asked non-essential staff members to leave Bahrain and Jordan.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The US Embassy in Kuwait is shutting down as the war in West Asia escalates. The embassy will close until further notice, it said in a social media post. Moreover, the US State Department has added Kuwait and Qatar to the evacuation list from its Mideast diplomatic outposts.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to social media to update Americans on the evacuation efforts. He said the options are very limited, and that he does not recommend trying to leave via Jordan. Israel's tourism ministry is helping US citizens evacuate, he added.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that exams scheduled for March 5th and 6th for Class X and Class XII have been postponed in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The new dates will be issued March 7th onwards, it added.
US Iran War Live Updates: President Donald Trump said that the country has unlimited supply of weapons. He said wars can be fought forever and successfully. Trump said the US is stocked and ready to win.
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE Updates: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun simultaneously attacking Tehran and Beirut. "The Air Force has now begun a wave of extensive strikes against the Iranian terror regime and the Hezbollah terror organization," it said.