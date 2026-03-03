US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: US asks Americans to depart from West Asia, envoy says evacuation options are limited

US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: The war in West Asia continues to intensify but if US President Donald Trump is to be believed, the US is not in a mood to back down. He said the country has the capability to go far longer than its projected timeline of four weeks. However, the US has asked the non-essential staff members to depart from West Asia due to imminent risks. US Ambassador to Israel, giving an update, acknowledged that options to depart are limited.

Following the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran hit back at Israel and its allies, including neighbouring Gulf states. It also said it will shoot down any ship that attempts to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closing the narrow waterway.

Moreover, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to attack Iran. He said Iran was building ‘new sites, new places’ that would make “their ballistic missile program and their atomic bomb program immune within months”.

Israel said it was carrying out strikes on targets linked to Hezbollah. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

