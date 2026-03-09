US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: 'Well-being of Indians a priority,' says Jaishankar; bonds drop sharply across global markets

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: As the US-Israel's war on Iran enters Day 10, oil prices surged over 20 per cent on Monday to their highest levels since July 2022. The price soared amid supply disruptions and fears that intensified over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Adding to it, bonds across global markets dropped sharply on Monday. Rise in oil prices unsettled investors and led to a broad sell-off in government bonds.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said that the well-being of the Indian community is of priority. "We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians," he said, while making a suo motu statement on the conflict in the Lower House.

At the same time, Iran confirmed a major leadership transition after the country's Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes. The succession emerges as a crucial shift inside Iran's power structure even as missile and drone exchanges continue across the region.

The conflict also spilt into neighbouring Gulf states, affecting civilian populations. In Saudi Arabia’s Al Kharj governorate, a projectile strike killed two people and injured several others, prompting initial reports of an Indian casualty. India’s embassy has now clarified that the only Indian national involved survived the attack and is currently receiving treatment.