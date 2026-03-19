US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran strikes Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG hub after Israel hits South Pars, drones spotted in US

US-Israel-Iran War Updates: The US-Israel-Iran war has entered a dramatically sharper and more dangerous phase, with Iran launching ballistic missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world's largest LNG export terminal, in what is widely seen as a retaliatory move following Israel's earlier attack on Iran's South Pars Gas Field. QatarEnergy has confirmed extensive damage across multiple facilities, with sizeable fires reported at the site.

The escalation comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged that Israel struck the South Pars Gas Field "out of anger," while stressing that the United States had no prior knowledge of the operation. The attack on one of Iran's most critical energy assets sent oil prices sharply higher and signalled a dangerous widening of the conflict.

Meanwhile, tensions are also simmering on American soil. Unidentified drones were detected over Fort McNair, a sensitive US military base in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, prompting internal discussions over the possible relocation of both officials. Authorities have yet to determine the origin of the drones, and neither secretary has moved from the base.