US-Israel-Iran War Live: Iran strikes Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG hub after Israel hits South Pars, drones spotted in US

US-Israel-Iran War Updates: The US-Israel-Iran war has entered a dramatically sharper and more dangerous phase, with Iran launching ballistic missile strikes on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the world's largest LNG export terminal, in what is widely seen as a retaliatory move following Israel's earlier attack on Iran's South Pars Gas Field. QatarEnergy has confirmed extensive damage across multiple facilities, with sizeable fires reported at the site.
The escalation comes after President Donald Trump acknowledged that Israel struck the South Pars Gas Field "out of anger," while stressing that the United States had no prior knowledge of the operation. The attack on one of Iran's most critical energy assets sent oil prices sharply higher and signalled a dangerous widening of the conflict.
Meanwhile, tensions are also simmering on American soil. Unidentified drones were detected over Fort McNair, a sensitive US military base in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, prompting internal discussions over the possible relocation of both officials. Authorities have yet to determine the origin of the drones, and neither secretary has moved from the base.
In a post on X, QatarEnergy confirmed that Iran launched ballistic missile strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's primary liquefied natural gas production hub north of Doha and the world's largest LNG export terminal, causing widespread damage across multiple facilities.
The attack marks the second consecutive strike on the site. QatarEnergy stated that following an initial assault on Wednesday, March 18, which caused extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, a fresh wave of missiles struck several LNG facilities in the early hours of Thursday, March 19, triggering sizeable fires and further structural damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to manage the situation, with no casualties reported. The company said it would continue providing updates as more information becomes available.
Note: Ras Laffan sits above the North Field, Qatar's side of the world's largest natural gas reservoir, shared with Iran, where it is known as South Pars. Iran's strike on Qatar's LNG infrastructure is widely seen as a retaliatory move following Israel's earlier attack on the South Pars Gas Field.
In a post on X, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism firmly rejected circulating social media claims that the country has imposed restrictions on capital movement or is blocking foreign investors from transferring and managing their funds, clarifying that all financial activities remain fully governed by existing laws and regulations.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast commitment to open economic policies and the free flow of capital in line with international best practices, urging the public and media to turn exclusively to official sources for accurate information.
American officials detected unidentified drones flying over Fort McNair, a US Army installation in Washington where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, according to a Washington Post report citing three people briefed on the matter.
The origin of the drones remains unknown, with authorities yet to determine where they were operated from, according to the report.
The incident prompted officials to discuss relocating both Rubio and Hegseth as a precautionary measure. However, neither secretary has moved from the base, a senior administration official confirmed to the Post.
The report noted that US military surveillance of potential threats has been stepped up in recent weeks, amid a heightened state of alert linked to the ongoing American and Israeli campaign against Iran.
President Donald Trump acknowledged that Israel carried out a strike on Iran's South Pars Gas Field, describing the attack as an emotionally driven response to escalating tensions in the region. Trump was quick to distance Washington from the operation, stressing that the United States had no prior knowledge of or involvement in the strike.
The remark came after Iran publicly accused Israel of targeting the strategically vital gas facility, an accusation that rattled energy markets and pushed oil prices sharply upward, signalling serious concerns over a broader escalation.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Israel had acted out of frustration over the deteriorating situation across the Middle East, adding that only a limited portion of the facility had been affected. He also moved to clear Qatar of any involvement, asserting that the Gulf nation had neither a role in nor advance knowledge of the attack.
The Trump administration is exploring significantly strengthening its military presence across West Asia. Internal deliberations suggest that several thousand additional American troops could be sent to the area, as Washington continues to assess its strategic approach in the ongoing standoff with Tehran.
People with knowledge of the matter say discussions are centred on broadening President Trump's options as the conflict moves into its third week. A variety of military courses of action are reportedly being weighed at senior levels.
One US official, along with three others familiar with the situation, confirmed to Reuters that troop reinforcements are under active consideration to support ongoing American operations in the region.
Among the scenarios on the table is a bolstered air and naval operation aimed at protecting commercial oil vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that serves as one of the most strategically vital energy corridors on the planet. Alongside maritime security measures, the possibility of deploying ground forces is also being examined, underscoring the increasingly